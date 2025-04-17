DEXAI Qiyməti (DEXAI)
Bugün üçün canlı DEXAI (DEXAI) qiyməti 0 USD. Mövcud bazar dəyəri $ 15.65K USD. DEXAI / USD qiyməti real vaxtda yenilənir.
DEXAI Açar Bazar Performansı:
- 24 saatlıq ticarət həcmi -- USD
- Gün ərzindəki DEXAI qiymət dəyişikliyi +4.45%
- Dövrdə olan təklif: 999.09M USD.
MEXC-də DEXAI / USD valyutasında real vaxt yeniləmələrini əldə edin. Son məlumat və bazar analizindən xəbərdar olun. Kriptovalyuta bazarında ağıllı ticarət qərarları vermək üçün bu vacibdir. MEXC DEXAI ilə bağlı dəqiq qiymət məlumatları üçün əsas platformanızdır.
Bu gün ərzində DEXAI / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 30 gündə DEXAI / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 60 gündə DEXAI / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 90 gündə DEXAI / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
|Dövr
|Dəyişiklik (USD)
|Dəyişiklik (%)
|Bu gün
|$ 0
|+4.45%
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|-20.96%
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|-65.16%
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
DEXAI üzrə ən son qiymət analizini kəşf edin: 24 saat Aşağı və Yüksək, Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi və gündəlik dəyişikliklər:
-0.79%
+4.45%
+21.28%
Bazar statistikalarına nəzər salaq: bazar dəyəri, 24 saatlıq həcm və təklif:
DexAI: DeFAI & Intent-Based AI Agent Integration in Crypto Introduction The DexAI project represents a groundbreaking initiative at the intersection of the Intent sector and Decentralized Finance powered by Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI). By leveraging intent-based solutions, DexAI aims to revolutionize how users interact with financial platforms, automating decision-making and execution through an advanced AI Agent framework. DexAI positions itself as a next-generation innovation, unlocking unprecedented efficiencies and opportunities in the crypto market. What is the Intent Sector in Crypto? The Intent sector in crypto refers to platforms and technologies that enable users to express their financial intents or goals, which are then executed automatically by intelligent systems. These intents can include trading strategies, portfolio adjustments, or specific transaction goals, all driven by smart contracts and AI algorithms. Key attributes of the Intent sector include: Efficiency: Simplifies complex financial tasks by automating execution. Customization: Tailors services based on individual user intents. Security: Ensures transparency and reliability through blockchain-backed operations. What is DexAI? DexAI is a unique integration of the Intent sector with DeFAI principles, built on an AI Agent foundation. This intelligent agent is designed to understand user intents, process real-time data, and execute actions autonomously across diverse DeFi platforms. DexAI not only simplifies access to financial tools but also optimizes performance for both novice and professional users. Core Features of DexAI 1. Intent Recognition and Automation DexAI’s AI Agent identifies and processes user intents, transforming them into executable actions. Supports intents such as arbitrage, liquidity provision, staking, or trading. Offers a seamless, intuitive interface to express financial goals. 2. Pair-Specific Indicator Development DexAI dynamically generates indicators tailored to specific trading pairs in seconds, providing users with actionable insights. AI-driven analytics adapt to market conditions. Maximizes accuracy and relevance for traders. 3. Real-Time Decision-Making The AI Agent evaluates live market data, optimizing decisions based on pre-set intents and conditions. Executes trades, adjusts portfolios, or recommends strategies in real-time. Minimizes risks through predictive modeling and anomaly detection. 4. Cross-Platform Compatibility DexAI integrates seamlessly with multiple DeFi platforms, ensuring a holistic experience. Enables intent execution across decentralized exchanges, liquidity pools, and staking platforms. Ensures interoperability with major blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain. 5. Enhanced Security and Transparency DexAI employs blockchain technology to secure user data and ensure accountability. Transactions and executions are recorded immutably. Users retain full control over their assets and intents. The Potential of DexAI DexAI is not just a tool but a transformative force in the crypto space. By merging the Intent sector with DeFAI, it creates a synergistic environment for innovation and growth: Democratizing Finance: Makes sophisticated tools accessible to all users, regardless of expertise. Increasing Efficiency: Automates repetitive tasks and optimizes outcomes. Fostering Innovation: Encourages the development of custom strategies and solutions. Conclusion DexAI marks the next evolutionary step in crypto, blending the power of AI-driven agents with the flexibility and innovation of the Intent sector and DeFAI. This integration promises to redefine how users interact with financial ecosystems, offering unmatched efficiency, customization, and security. As DexAI pioneers this revolutionary approach, it sets a new benchmark for intelligent automation in decentralized finance, empowering users to achieve their financial goals seamlessly and effectively.
