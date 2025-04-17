decapitaltoken Qiyməti (DCT)
Bugün üçün canlı decapitaltoken (DCT) qiyməti 0.07657 USD. Mövcud bazar dəyəri $ 314.78K USD. DCT / USD qiyməti real vaxtda yenilənir.
decapitaltoken Açar Bazar Performansı:
- 24 saatlıq ticarət həcmi -- USD
- Gün ərzindəki decapitaltoken qiymət dəyişikliyi +0.10%
- Dövrdə olan təklif: 4.13M USD.
MEXC-də DCT / USD valyutasında real vaxt yeniləmələrini əldə edin. Son məlumat və bazar analizindən xəbərdar olun. Kriptovalyuta bazarında ağıllı ticarət qərarları vermək üçün bu vacibdir. MEXC DCT ilə bağlı dəqiq qiymət məlumatları üçün əsas platformanızdır.
Bu gün ərzində decapitaltoken / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 30 gündə decapitaltoken / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ -0.0070826101.
Son 60 gündə decapitaltoken / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ -0.0101651422.
Son 90 gündə decapitaltoken / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ -0.03154156133245108.
|Dövr
|Dəyişiklik (USD)
|Dəyişiklik (%)
|Bu gün
|$ 0
|+0.10%
|30 Gün
|$ -0.0070826101
|-9.24%
|60 Gün
|$ -0.0101651422
|-13.27%
|90 Gün
|$ -0.03154156133245108
|-29.17%
decapitaltoken üzrə ən son qiymət analizini kəşf edin: 24 saat Aşağı və Yüksək, Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi və gündəlik dəyişikliklər:
+0.28%
+0.10%
-1.31%
Bazar statistikalarına nəzər salaq: bazar dəyəri, 24 saatlıq həcm və təklif:
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
MEXC dünyanın hər yerindən 10 milyondan çox istifadəçi tərəfindən etibar edilən qabaqcıl kriptovalyuta birjasıdır. O, ən geniş token seçimi, ən sürətli token siyahıyaalınması və bazardakı ən aşağı ticarət komissiyası ilə tanınır. İndi MEXC-ə qoşulun və bazardakı ən yüksək likvidlik və ən rəqabətli komissiyaları təcrübədən keçirərək ən yüksək səviyyəli xidmətlərdən faydalanın!
Kriptovalyuta qiymətləri yüksək bazar risklərinə və qiymət dalğalanmalarına tabedir. Yalnız tanıdığınız və risklərini anladığınız layihə və məhsullara investisiya etməlisiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları qəbul etməzdən əvvəl öz investisiya təcrübənizi, maliyyə vəziyyətinizi, məqsədlərinizi və risk tolerantlığınızı diqqətlə nəzərdən keçirin və müstəqil maliyyə məsləhətçisi ilə məsləhətləşin. Bu material maliyyə məsləhəti kimi qiymətləndirilməməlidir. Keçmiş performansınız gələcək performans üçün etibarlı göstərici deyil. İnvestisiyanızın dəyəri həm yüksələ, həm də enə bilər və investisiya etdiyiniz məbləği geri ala bilməyə bilərsiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları yalnız sizə məxsusdur. MEXC qarşılaşacağınız hər hansı bir itkiyə görə məsuliyyət daşımır. Ətraflı məlumat üçün, zəhmət olmasa, İstifadə Şərtləri və Risk Xəbərdarlığına baxın. Əlavə olaraq, burada təqdim olunan kriptovalyutalarla əlaqəli məlumatların (məsələn, cari canlı qiymət) üçüncü tərəf mənbələrinə əsaslandığını nəzərə alın. Bu məlumatlar "olduğu kimi" təqdim edilir və hər hansı bir təqdimat və ya zəmanət olmadan yalnız məlumat məqsədilə istifadə edilməlidir. Üçüncü tərəf saytların linkləri də MEXC-in nəzarəti altında deyil. MEXC bu cür üçüncü tərəf saytlarının etibarlılığı və düzgünlüyünə görə məsuliyyət daşımır.
|1 DCT / VND
₫1,963.33137
|1 DCT / AUD
A$0.1202149
|1 DCT / GBP
￡0.0574275
|1 DCT / EUR
€0.0666159
|1 DCT / USD
$0.07657
|1 DCT / MYR
RM0.336908
|1 DCT / TRY
₺2.9211455
|1 DCT / JPY
¥10.9288361
|1 DCT / RUB
₽6.2879284
|1 DCT / INR
₹6.5436722
|1 DCT / IDR
Rp1,297.7964155
|1 DCT / KRW
₩108.4560451
|1 DCT / PHP
₱4.3346277
|1 DCT / EGP
￡E.3.9111956
|1 DCT / BRL
R$0.4502316
|1 DCT / CAD
C$0.1056666
|1 DCT / BDT
৳9.2963637
|1 DCT / NGN
₦122.9048041
|1 DCT / UAH
₴3.1608096
|1 DCT / VES
Bs5.43647
|1 DCT / PKR
Rs21.4595082
|1 DCT / KZT
₸39.6525402
|1 DCT / THB
฿2.549781
|1 DCT / TWD
NT$2.4877593
|1 DCT / AED
د.إ0.2810119
|1 DCT / CHF
Fr0.0620217
|1 DCT / HKD
HK$0.5941832
|1 DCT / MAD
.د.م0.7098039
|1 DCT / MXN
$1.5252744