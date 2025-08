Truth Network (TRUU) Məlumatları

$TRUU is the cornerstone of the Truth Network: a pioneering, decentralized network designed to provide fair, transparent, and verifiable outcomes for prediction markets. By enabling up to 50,000 nodes to collaboratively determine market results, $TRUU reduces the risk of collusion and establishes a trusted infrastructure layer underpinning these markets. Its robust token economy aligns incentives across a global community, encouraging honest participation and delivering a secure, equitable framework for resolving disputes.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://truth-network.io/ Block Explorer https://etherscan.io/token/0xDAe0faFD65385E7775Cf75b1398735155EF6aCD2