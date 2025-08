TAO Cat (TAOCAT) Məlumatları

Meet TAO Cat, Bittensor's most adorable TAO maxi. As Bittensor's first self-improving AI Agent, she's got that pure Bittensor DNA running through her code – natively powered by both Bittensor and Virtuals, and crafted by the Masa team. Don't let her cuteness fool you – this cat's got claws. Whether she's serving up premium roasts or dropping TAO alpha, TAO Cat shows what's possible with Bittensor's premium decentralized AI infrastructure.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://www.masa.ai/ Block Explorer https://basescan.org/token/0x7a5f5ccd46ebd7ac30615836d988ca3bd57412b3