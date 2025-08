Soulbound TV (SBX) Məlumatları

Soulbound.TV is a next-gen livestreaming platform merging Twitch-like interactivity with advanced Web3 features to deepen streamer to viewer engagement and monetize IP, time and attention effectively. Think Twitch, with advanced crypto-enabled functionality and innovation. Soulbound defines and leads a new vertical in Web3: StreamFi - where attention becomes capital, and interaction becomes value.