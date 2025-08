Rally (RLY) Məlumatları

Rally is a community token and belongs to the same sector as CHZ, which is currently the hottest. It is a fan-oriented value discovery platform. And Rally has also customized a layer2 solution, which is the inherent value acquisition mechanism that allows instant transactions, dollar purchases and the use of glue curve.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://rly.network/ Block Explorer https://etherscan.io/token/0xf1f955016EcbCd7321c7266BccFB96c68ea5E49b