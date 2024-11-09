Pippin (PIPPIN) Tokenomikası
Pippin (PIPPIN) Məlumatları
PIPPIN is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Pippin (PIPPIN) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
Pippin (PIPPIN) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
Pippin (PIPPIN) Tokenin Dərin Analizi
PIPPIN tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.
Overview
PIPPIN ($PIPPIN) is an AI-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, created by Yohei Nakajima. It is designed as a community-centric, open-source project that leverages autonomous AI agents and creative engagement. While PIPPIN has captured significant attention for its narrative and technology, detailed, on-chain quantitative data about its tokenomics (such as precise allocation tables, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines) is not available in the major crypto analytics datasets as of July 2025. However, qualitative and structural insights can be drawn from official project communications and the broader context of DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) token models.
Token Economics Structure
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana (SPL token standard)
- Launch Date: November 9, 2024
- Initial Distribution: The token was launched as a memecoin, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and airdrops.
- Airdrop: The PIPPIN airdrop is a major event for the community, but specific dates and amounts have not been officially disclosed. Eligibility is tied to community participation and engagement.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While no official allocation table has been published, the following qualitative structure is evident:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Community & Airdrop
|Distributed to early supporters and active community members via airdrops.
|Staking Rewards
|Earned by users who stake PIPPIN tokens to support the network.
|Ecosystem Development
|Used to incentivize developers, meme creators, and contributors.
|Team & Founders
|Presumed allocation for project founders and core contributors.
|Marketing & Partnerships
|Used for promotional activities and ecosystem partnerships.
Note: Exact percentages and vesting details are not publicly available.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: Users can stake PIPPIN tokens to earn rewards, supporting network security and operations.
- Community Engagement: Active participation (e.g., meme creation, tool development, event participation) is rewarded with tokens.
- Ecosystem Access: Holding or staking PIPPIN may unlock access to exclusive features, tools, or events within the ecosystem.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, many DePIN and community tokens evolve toward governance use cases, allowing holders to influence project direction.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for rewards are locked for a period, incentivizing long-term holding and network stability.
- Airdrop/Reward Lock: Some airdropped or rewarded tokens may be subject to vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell pressure, though specifics are not disclosed.
5. Unlocking Time
- Airdrop Unlock: No official unlock schedule has been published. Community members are advised to follow official channels for announcements.
- Staking Unlock: Rewards are typically distributed over time, with the lock-up period depending on the staking platform or protocol rules.
Comparative Context: DePIN Tokenomics
PIPPIN’s tokenomics align with broader DePIN trends:
- Lower Initial Emissions: Newer projects tend to have lower first-year emissions to ensure sustainability and reduce inflation.
- Community-Driven Distribution: Emphasis on airdrops, staking, and engagement rewards.
- Incentive Flywheel: Token rewards drive both supply (infrastructure, content, engagement) and demand (ecosystem participation), creating a self-reinforcing growth loop.
Summary Table: PIPPIN Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Solana SPL token, launched Nov 9, 2024, with airdrop and community focus
|Allocation
|Community, staking, ecosystem, team, marketing (no official breakdown published)
|Usage & Incentives
|Staking, community engagement, ecosystem access, possible governance
|Locking
|Staking lock-ups, possible airdrop/reward vesting (details not public)
|Unlocking
|No official schedule; follow project channels for updates
Limitations and Recommendations
- Transparency: As of July 2025, PIPPIN has not published a detailed, on-chain tokenomics breakdown or vesting schedule. This is common for newer or meme-driven projects but may change as the ecosystem matures.
- Due Diligence: Prospective participants should monitor official PIPPIN channels for updates on airdrops, staking, and token unlocks.
- Ecosystem Growth: The project’s open-source, community-driven approach and focus on AI innovation position it for dynamic evolution, but also mean that tokenomics may adapt over time.
Conclusion
PIPPIN’s token economics are designed to foster community engagement, reward participation, and support ecosystem growth. While precise quantitative details are not yet public, the qualitative structure follows best practices in the DePIN and memecoin sectors, emphasizing sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. For the latest information, always refer to official project communications.
Pippin (PIPPIN) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
Pippin (PIPPIN) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum PIPPIN token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
PIPPIN tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq PIPPIN tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, PIPPIN tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
PIPPIN Necə Alınır?
Pippin (PIPPIN) kriptovalyutasını portfelinizə əlavə etmək istəyirsiniz? MEXC kredit kartları, bank transferləri və peer-to-peer ticarət daxil olmaqla müxtəlif üsullarla PIPPIN almağı dəstəkləyir. MEXC yeni başlayan və ya peşəkar olmağınızdan asılı olmayaraq kriptovalyuta alqı-satqısını asan və təhlükəsiz edir.
Pippin (PIPPIN) Qiymət Tarixçəsi
PIPPIN qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir. İstər bütün zamanların ən yüksək dəyərlərini izləyin, istərsə də trendləri müəyyənləşdirin, keçmiş məlumatlar qiymət proqnozu və texniki təhlilin vacib hissəsidir.
PIPPIN Qiymət Proqnozu
PIPPIN kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? PIPPIN qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
Niyə MEXC-i Seçməlisiniz?
MEXC dünya üzrə milyonlarla istifadəçi tərəfindən etibar edilən ən qabaqcıl kriptovalyuta birjalarından biridir. Yeni başlayan və ya peşəkar olmağınızdan asılı olmayaraq MEXC sizin kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur.
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.
Pippin (PIPPIN) Alın
Miqdar
1 PIPPIN = 0,017175 USD