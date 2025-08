NOICE (NOICE) Məlumatları

NOICE is a social token built within the Farcaster ecosystem. Farcaster is a decentralized social media protocol operating on the Optimism mainnet and deeply integrated with the Base chain. $NOICE transforms every interaction into income, creating an on-chain social currency system.

Block Explorer https://basescan.org/token/0x9Cb41FD9dC6891BAe8187029461bfAADF6CC0C69