KANGO (KANGO) Məlumatları

KANGO is a pixelized chameleon who was RUNNING down a bamboo tree one day until a lightning bolt sent him FLYING through the window of a secret tropical lab where he was SUCKED into an ASIC miner and became SPEED. He quickly rose to the top of the ecosystem...IN 10 DAYS! $KANGO is now a viral meme loved by $KAS enthusiasts. Our purpose is to help humans exit the matrix by introducing them to and getting them to use $KAS.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://www.kango.run/ Block Explorer https://kas.fyi/token/krc20/KANGO