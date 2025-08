Henlo (HENLO) Məlumatları

Henlo is a memecoin incubated by The Honey Jar, the largest cult organization in Berachain. It has zero utility but is widely integrated throughout the Berachain ecosystem. Henlo is more than just a memecoin; it is the heartbeat of a new cultural wave on Berachain. Henlo integrates with Berachain's revolutionary Proof-of-Liquidity consensus model, turning every laugh, every meme, and every transaction into a part of the chain's block rewards, making fun intrinsic to the ecosystem's growth.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://www.henlo.com/ Block Explorer https://berascan.com/token/0xb2f776e9c1c926c4b2e54182fac058da9af0b6a5