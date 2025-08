Gorbagana (GOR) Məlumatları

GOR (Gorbagana) originated from the Solana community. The name “GOR” has no clear animal or object meaning but has been meme-ified by the community to symbolize “trash” or even “useless,” carrying a tone of irony and self-mockery.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://docs.gorbagana.wtf/ Block Explorer https://solscan.io/token/71Jvq4Epe2FCJ7JFSF7jLXdNk1Wy4Bhqd9iL6bEFELvg