Gooncoin (GOONC) Məlumatları

$GOONC is a meme coin derived from the cultural phenomenon of “gooning,” allegedly launched via @launchcoin by @basedalexandoor, a developer rumored to be associated with @OpenAI. The coin’s name comes from the term “gooning,” which originally refers to a trance-like, hyper-focused state people enter after prolonged indulgence in activities such as watching short videos or gaming. The term is often used self-deprecatingly by Gen Z to describe mindless immersion.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://believe.app/coin/ENfpbQUM5xAnNP8ecyEQGFJ6KwbuPjMwv7ZjR29cDuAb Block Explorer https://solscan.io/token/ENfpbQUM5xAnNP8ecyEQGFJ6KwbuPjMwv7ZjR29cDuAb