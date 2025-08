Gamer Arena (GAU) Məlumatları

Gamer Arena is a competitive gaming platform where gamers get rewarded for gaming skills, efforts, and loyalties through the Challenge & Earn model powered by blockchain technology.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://about.gamerarena.com/ Block Explorer https://snowtrace.io/token/0xCa8EBfB8e1460Aaac7c272CB9053B3D42412AAc2