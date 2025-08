OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Məlumatları

OmniFlix Network is a p2p network for creators & sovereign communities to manage, distribute and monetize tokenized media IP. OmniFlix.tv is the flagship video publishing platform that is live right now with 1200+ interactive videos and is powered by OmniFlix media infra which live broadcasted 650M+ watch minutes since 2018.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://omniflix.network/ Block Explorer https://mintscan.io/omniflix