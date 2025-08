CRT Project (CRT) Məlumatları

The CRT Project (Create to Reality Token) is an AI-powered decentralized content ecosystem that transforms user-generated stories into real-world media productions. By enabling users to collaboratively write and submit narrative scenarios, CRT uses advanced artificial intelligence to adapt these contributions into structured scripts and visual storyboards.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://www.crt-project.xyz/ Block Explorer https://bscscan.com/token/0x0a4105a67940724194219c0bd683d57a2a51a819