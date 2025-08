Bongo Cat (BONGO) Məlumatları

Bongo Cat is an iconic, globally recognized character known for its playful bongo-drumming antics. The BONGO token is a community-led, fair launch meme coin created for fans of Bongo Cat everywhere, bringing together a worldwide network of supporters who share a love for memes and community-driven projects. Unlike other tokens, BONGO has no presale, team tokens, or centralized control, making it a truly open and transparent project for the people. With BONGO, the fun and rhythm of the bongos never stop, inviting everyone to join the beat in a lighthearted, inclusive way.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://thebongocat.com/ Block Explorer https://solscan.io/token/HUdqc5MR5h3FssESabPnQ1GTgTcPvnNudAuLj5J6a9sU