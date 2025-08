Blum (BLUM) Məlumatları

Blum is building a multichain ecosystem of tools for on-chain trading, including a launchpad with streaming capabilities and AI agents, a trading terminal with an integrated bot, perpetuals, and an AI-powered arena for trading strategies. In just one year since its inception, Blum has progressed from being part of the Binance MVB Program to launching a memecoin-focused launchpad where over 240,000 tokens have been created and more than 400,000 traders have participated. We've also launched our own trading bot, further expanding the ecosystem.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: http://blum.io/ Block Explorer https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQCAj5oiRRrXokYsg_B-e0KG9xMwh5upr5I8HQzErm0_BLUM#events