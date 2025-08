BEERCOIN (BEER) Məlumatları

$BEER isn't just another coin – it's literally liquid gold. It works as the universal currency of enjoyment, bringing people together regardless of their skin color or social status. Grab some $BEER, invite your friends, and enjoy a great time!

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: https://beercoin.wtf/ Block Explorer https://solscan.io/token/AujTJJ7aMS8LDo3bFzoyXDwT3jBALUbu4VZhzZdTZLmG