AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenomikası
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Məlumatları
AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenin Dərin Analizi
AIFUN tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.
The token economics of the AI Agent Layer—exemplified by platforms such as Virtuals Protocol—are designed to ensure fair distribution, incentivize long-term participation, and align the interests of creators, users, and the broader ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms:
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Agent Offering (IAO):
- New AI agents are launched via an IAO, where creators lock a specified amount of the platform’s native token (e.g., $VIRTUAL).
- Locking these tokens triggers the minting of a new fungible token representing the agent (e.g., $SWIFT for an agent named SWIFT).
- All agent tokens are added to a liquidity pool, paired with the platform token, upholding a fair launch with no pre-mine or insider allocation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Example (Virtuals Protocol)
|Creator/Agent Owner
|Receives ownership of the locked liquidity pool for the agent token
|100% of initial liquidity pool
|Community/Users
|Can purchase agent tokens via the bonding curve and participate in governance
|Open to all, no insider allocation
|Platform Treasury/Rewards
|Not explicitly allocated in IAO; incentives may be distributed via usage
|N/A in IAO, but possible in future
- Fair Launch Principle:
- No pre-mine or insider allocation; all tokens are distributed via the liquidity pool.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Token Utility:
- Agent tokens are used for governance (e.g., voting on agent upgrades).
- Tokens may grant access to agent services or share in agent-generated revenue.
- Incentives:
- Users are incentivized to participate in governance and agent improvement.
- The creator is incentivized by ownership of the liquidity pool, which is locked for a long period (see below).
Locking Mechanism
- Liquidity Pool Lock:
- The liquidity pool created for each agent token (paired with the platform token) is locked for ten years.
- The creator holds ownership of the locked liquidity, ensuring long-term commitment and discouraging short-term speculation.
- Validation Power:
- Initially, validation power for agent upgrades is delegated to a bot for efficiency, but ultimately rests with the liquidity pool owner.
Unlocking Time
- Liquidity Unlock:
- The liquidity pool is locked for a fixed period of ten years from creation.
- After ten years, the creator regains access to the liquidity, aligning incentives for sustained agent development and ecosystem stability.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|IAO: Lock platform tokens, mint agent tokens, create liquidity pool
|Allocation
|100% to liquidity pool (no pre-mine/insiders); open to all via bonding curve
|Usage/Incentive
|Governance, access to services, revenue sharing, long-term creator incentives
|Locking
|Liquidity pool locked for 10 years; creator owns locked liquidity
|Unlocking
|Liquidity unlocks after 10 years; validation power initially delegated, then to owner
Design Principles and Implications
- Fairness: No pre-mine or insider allocations; all participants have equal opportunity at launch.
- Long-Term Alignment: Ten-year lock on liquidity ensures creators are committed to the agent’s success and ecosystem health.
- Decentralized Governance: Token holders participate in agent upgrades and platform decisions.
- Stability: The long lock period and bonding curve mechanism help prevent sudden supply shocks and price manipulation.
References
- Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Initial Agent Offering Mechanism
- Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Fair Launch Principles
This structure is representative of leading AI Agent Layer protocols and may be adapted or extended by other projects in the space. Always consult the specific protocol’s documentation for precise details.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum AIFUN token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
AIFUN tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq AIFUN tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, AIFUN tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
AIFUN Necə Alınır?
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) kriptovalyutasını portfelinizə əlavə etmək istəyirsiniz? MEXC kredit kartları, bank transferləri və peer-to-peer ticarət daxil olmaqla müxtəlif üsullarla AIFUN almağı dəstəkləyir. MEXC yeni başlayan və ya peşəkar olmağınızdan asılı olmayaraq kriptovalyuta alqı-satqısını asan və təhlükəsiz edir.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Qiymət Tarixçəsi
AIFUN qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir. İstər bütün zamanların ən yüksək dəyərlərini izləyin, istərsə də trendləri müəyyənləşdirin, keçmiş məlumatlar qiymət proqnozu və texniki təhlilin vacib hissəsidir.
AIFUN Qiymət Proqnozu
AIFUN kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? AIFUN qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.
