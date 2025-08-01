2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Binance Coin
BNB$808,11+2,81%
CROSS
CROSS$0,30729+3,42%
MAY
MAY$0,05095+0,85%
Major
MAJOR$0,18196+8,31%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/08/01 15:10
Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
Bitcoin
BTC$117 136,92+0,49%
Celsius
CEL$0,07943+0,03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1365+5,00%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/08/01 15:08
Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings
Paylaşın
PANews2025/08/01 14:51
Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

Democratic senators have asked Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould to explain how he’ll prevent Donald Trump from influencing stablecoin rules that may benefit his family.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,603+4,13%
MAY
MAY$0,05095+0,85%
LightLink
LL$0,01437+1,05%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05847+3,43%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/08/01 14:33
Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy

Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy

PANews reported on August 1st that Vaultz Capital, a UK-listed digital asset management company, successfully raised £4.3 million through a private placement, of which Aura Digital subscribed £2.6 million. The
Aura Network
AURA$0,0086-1,13%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/08/01 14:17
XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue

XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Decrypt , although Ethereum's price performance rebounded in the second quarter and Coinbase 's retail trading volume declined overall, XRP continued to
XRP
XRP$3,3244-0,42%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000104-6,30%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/08/01 14:04
Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin

Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin

Bitcoin staking platform Solv Protocol has announced BTC+, a new structured yield vault designed to generate BTC-denominated returns. According to an August 1 X post, the vault helps generate interest from idle Bitcoin by deploying capital across DeFi, CeFi, and…
Bitcoin
BTC$117 136,92+0,49%
DeFi
DEFI$0,002013-0,39%
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0,04303-0,25%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/08/01 14:04
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M as BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M as BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
Solana
SOL$181,69+3,64%
Bitcoin
BTC$117 136,92+0,49%
XRP
XRP$3,3244-0,42%
Ethereum
ETH$4 180,75+7,37%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003125+15,31%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/08/01 13:46
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Adventure Gold
AGLD$0,7544+3,13%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/08/01 13:34
USDC Treasury destroys 52 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury destroys 52 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Whale Alert, 52 million USDC (approximately US$51,989,548) on the Ethereum chain has been destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
USDCoin
USDC$0,9998+0,02%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/08/01 13:18

Populyar Xəbərlər

Daha çox

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days

The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH

PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year