State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in
Following the landmark US passage of the GENIUS Act, Fabian Dori of Sygnum Bank breaks down what lies ahead for stablecoins, institutional adoption and global crypto regulation.
PANews
2025/08/01 21:32
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Businesswire, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT), a non-bank lender and finance company, announced today that it has signed an equity
PANews
2025/08/01 21:29
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers
The GENIUS Act leaves a foreign stablecoin loophole that puts US issuers at a competitive disadvantage, says former CFTC Chair Timothy Massad.
PANews
2025/08/01 21:23
Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said the slowdown in employment over the past three months may open the door for Federal
PANews
2025/08/01 21:22
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
According to CoinDesk, Bank of America (BAC) stated in a report on Monday that while dollar-backed stablecoins continue to dominate, recent discussions with investors indicate a growing interest in tokenizing
PANews
2025/08/01 21:12
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
PANews reported on August 1st that Cointelegraph reported that Hashgraph Group (THG) launched IDTrust, a self-sovereign identity platform based on the Hedera network, incorporating artificial intelligence technology to achieve decentralized
PANews
2025/08/01 21:06
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, US labor data supported calls for monetary easing, sending Treasury yields and the dollar down. The 10-year Treasury yield was 4.295%,
PANews
2025/08/01 21:03
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury yields from two to seven years have all fallen by at least 10 basis points, signaling a Fed whose
PANews
2025/08/01 20:58
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins
According to PANews on August 1st, Michael Saylor stated in an interview with CNBC that Strategy may purchase up to 1.5 million bitcoins, equivalent to holding over 7.14% of the
PANews
2025/08/01 20:57
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
According to CoinDesk, the supply of Ethena's synthetic stablecoin, USDe, has surpassed $8.4 billion, increasing by over $3.14 billion in 20 days. This increase surpasses the inflows into BlackRock's flagship
PANews
2025/08/01 20:54
