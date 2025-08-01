MEXC Birjası
Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)
Bitcoin and most altcoins are declining today, August 1, as the recent crypto crash continues. Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped briefly below $115,000, continuing a downtrend that started on July 14 when it peaked at $123,000. Some of the top laggards…
BTC
$117,054.48
+0.42%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
WHY
$0.00000003125
+15.31%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 22:14
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Businesswire, carbon management company DevvStream Corp. (Nasdaq: DEVS) announced the initial deployment of its crypto funding strategy through the purchase of Bitcoin
SOL
$181.21
+3.43%
BTC
$117,054.48
+0.42%
PANews
2025/08/01 22:12
UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors
After banning retail access to crypto ETNs and derivatives in 2021, the FCA has reversed its approach in favor of ETN access for retail.
ETN
$0.002786
-9.63%
BAN
$0.05593
+2.66%
PANews
2025/08/01 22:04
Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters
U.S. stocks shed gains on Friday, with renewed trade war jitters and weak jobs data spooking investors and sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 500 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points, while the S&P…
U
$0.02475
-14.50%
MORE
$0.10235
+2.46%
GAINS
$0.02677
+7.68%
TRADE
$0.13747
-3.26%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 21:55
French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal
French crypto firm announced an all-equity deal to buy up to €200 million in Bitcoin treasuries.
BTC
$117,054.48
+0.42%
SWAP
$0.0918
+0.97%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 21:50
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi Market News, Bo Hines, executive director of Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that Trump will launch the Bitcoin reserve plan
TRUMP
$9.597
+4.06%
SOON
$0.3091
+62.59%
PANews
2025/08/01 21:45
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Cleveland Fed President and 2026 FOMC voting member Hammack said in an interview with Bloomberg that the non-farm payroll report released
FARM
$29.24
+1.24%
T
$0.01782
+3.48%
PANews
2025/08/01 21:43
JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
PANews
2025/08/01 21:38
H100 Group increased its holdings by 17.47 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 702.6 bitcoins.
According to PANews on August 1, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that it has increased its holdings by 17.47 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 702.6 bitcoins.
PANews
2025/08/01 21:35
Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Coinbase (COIN.O) stock price fell 12%, the largest intraday drop since April.
PANews
2025/08/01 21:32
