Former Trump prosecutor under investigation for alleged illegal political activity
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to CCTV News, the Office of Special Counsel, a US federal watchdog, confirmed on August 2nd local time that former Special Counsel Jack
PANews
2025/08/03 09:00
A whale obtained 25,540 ETH from FalconX 6 hours ago, worth $86.1 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale received 25,540 ETH worth $86.1 million from FalconX six hours ago. Previously, the whale received 35,615 ETH
PANews
2025/08/03 08:40
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” added 10,000 ETH to its position 3 hours ago, and the current ETH short position has a floating profit of US$12.25 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, [the whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles] increased his short position by another
PANews
2025/08/03 08:31
Solana CME futures trading volume surged 252% in July to $8.1 billion, the highest volume since launch.
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to data from The Block, cited by Cointelegraph, Solana CME futures trading volume soared 252% in July to $8.1 billion, setting a record
PANews
2025/08/03 08:26
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 15,822 ETH, worth approximately $55.56 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored Sharplink Gaming's receipt of another 15,822 ETH (US$55.56 million) from Galaxy Digital five hours ago. This means that the
PANews
2025/08/03 08:14
A Federal Reserve board member resigned and the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics was fired. What does this mean for the market?
Written by: Wall Street Journal Trump fired the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and almost at the same time a Federal Reserve board member announced his resignation. This
PANews
2025/08/03 08:00
Bitcoin and the crypto market are in the red today, here’s why
The crypto market took a sharp turn lower this week as a cocktail of weak economic data and heavy profit-taking sparked a wave of selling.
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 03:23
APT Miner gains traction as XRP holders seek stable passive income
White House unveils landmark crypto policy with BTC reserve plan, driving XRP rally and shift toward cloud mining. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 03:13
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Little Pepe nears CEX debut as $12.5m presale, Layer-2 tech, and meme launchpad spark 500x upside chatter. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 00:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on August 2nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $525 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $57.7983 million
PANews
2025/08/02 23:30
