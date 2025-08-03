Why Investors Are Betting on SPY Token Before the Next Crypto Payment Boom

A lot of new crypto tokens come and go without making much impact. But every now and then, one shows signs of being different, and looking closely, SpacePay’s SPY could be the unique one this time. Right now, SpacePay is running a presale and has already raised over $1 million. Investors are starting to take.. The post Why Investors Are Betting on SPY Token Before the Next Crypto Payment Boom appeared first on 99Bitcoins .