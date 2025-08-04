MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
A whale is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC with a floating profit of $774,000
According to PANews on August 4, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xab15 is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC (US$86 million), with unrealized profits of
BTC
$117,056.28
+0.42%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/04 09:11
The address suspected to be an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard 15,846 ETH and deposited it for pledge 7 hours ago
PANews reported on August 4th that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, an address likely belonging to an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard and stake 15,846 ETH (US$55.34 million)
ETH
$4,180.79
+7.44%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/04 09:06
Some of the whale @qwatio's short positions were liquidated, and the current floating profit has dropped to $1.3 million.
PANews reported on August 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market began to recover, some of the short positions of the giant whale @qwatio were liquidated: BTC
BTC
$117,056.28
+0.42%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/04 08:55
Coinbase ad airs in UK, CEO urges country to recognize cryptocurrency's potential
PANews reported on August 4 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated on the X platform: "Our ad was banned by television in the UK, causing quite a stir. This ad
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/04 08:50
Linea, the Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain, will launch its native token, REX, on August 6.
PANews reported on August 4th that Etherex, a decentralized exchange jointly launched by Linea, Consensys, and Nile, will launch its native token, REX, on August 6th. Etherex is an upgraded
TOKEN
$0.01686
+6.03%
REX
$0.027496
+29.39%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/04 08:31
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio retires, and his seven investment principles attract attention
Reporter: Wu Bin (21st Century Business Herald) "Pain + Reflection = Progress." On August 1st, Beijing time, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, shared his farewell letter on social media,
PAIN
$1.2085
+2.45%
RAY
$3.03
+6.05%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/04 08:30
Trump: Will announce a candidate to fill vacant Federal Reserve board seat in coming days
PANews reported on August 4 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that he will announce a candidate to fill the vacant Federal Reserve board position in the next
TRUMP
$9.606
+4.17%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/04 08:07
Coinbase's "SocialFi" sparks Zora fever, with Basechain's daily token issuance surpassing Solana's
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to CoinDesk, Dune Analytics data indicates that Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network supported by Coinbase, has surpassed Solana in daily token issuance.
TOKEN
$0.01686
+6.03%
LAYER
$0.6478
+3.66%
ZORA
$0.090762
+11.10%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/04 07:31
Altcoin Investment Guide: Which Key Metrics Are Worth Paying Attention to?
Author: thedefinvestor Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain The bull market is back (at least for now). But the question is, which altcoins are most likely to become the top performers? During
ALTCOIN
$0.001488
+3.83%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BULL
$0.00408
-1.89%
NOW
$0.0082
+1.10%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/04 07:30
Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Hong Kong’s growth momentum in the digital asset sector will continue
PANews reported on August 4th that according to Jiemian News, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue published an article titled "Hong Kong's Wealth Management Market: Opportunities and Prospects."
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/04 07:11
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH
PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year