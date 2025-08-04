2025-08-09 Saturday

Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc plans to hold 21,000 Bitcoins by the end of March 2027

PANews reported on August 4th that Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc. announced plans to hold 21,000 bitcoins by the end of March 2027, according to NLNico. The company plans
PANews2025/08/04 14:25
Capital B aims to raise approximately €11.5 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on August 4 that according to an official announcement, European listed company Capital B (formerly The Blockchain Group) announced a capital increase and share issuance and convertible bond
PANews2025/08/04 14:09
The Smarter Web Company, a publicly listed company holding Bitcoin, announced it has raised £8.1 million.

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to an official announcement, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced a placement to a well-known institutional investor and a subscription to
PANews2025/08/04 14:05
Publicly listed company H100 Group plans to raise approximately $2.2 million to purchase more Bitcoin

PANews reported on August 4 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that it plans to issue new shares to raise approximately 21.2 million Swedish
A Stealth Trigger Might Reverse BTC Shaky Markets: 10x Research

With the recent downward trend in Bitcoin, breaking below $112,000, 10x Research says a “stealth trigger” is quietly building pressure in the background that could lead to BTC’s most explosive recoveries. “While markets focus on labor data and rate cuts, another force is quietly building pressure in the background,” it wrote on X , Monday. The Hidden Catalyst That Could Reverse Bitcoin’s Slide Actionable Market Insights Why this report matters Bitcoin just broke below $112,000, but the story behind the move runs deeper than most traders realize. A stealth trigger, missed by many, may soon shift the macro… pic.twitter.com/rVwtrn29OL — 10x Research (@10x_Research) August 3, 2025 The research noted that the catalyst is often overlooked and has the potential to reverse Bitcoin’s decline. “Key technical levels are converging with overlooked macro dynamics, offering a potential setup for those who know where to look.” BTC Major Rebound Mirrors Last Year’s Dynamics: Report The month of August has historically been the weakest month, with 5–20% drops. The report compares the current setup to that of last year’s dynamics. “Bitcoin has now corrected in line with typical August seasonality, coinciding with downward revisions to U.S. labor market data,” it noted, adding that the economy may be on shakier ground than investors had assumed. Last year, Bitcoin’s weakness proved temporary after the Fed responded to early signs of cooling labor market. The Fed softened with a surprise 50 basis point rate cut in September 2024, showing a long-term supportive backdrop for the BTC price . This momentum provided another near-term tailwind for Bitcoin. As reported earlier, the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates at 4.25%-4.5% last week, triggering a market selloff. 10x Research noted that we would expect further declines in risk assets after the first rate cut in September. This will be followed by a sharp rebound once a cut becomes certain and is publicly validated by Fed officials, it added. “In recent times, Bitcoin has proven its ability to weather turbulence inflicted by external factors, an encouraging sign of its increasing maturity,” Gadi Chait, Head of Investment at Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews. “Our conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term potential still stands, undeterred by short-term price fluctuations.”
Suiscan: AI project DeAgentAI is the fastest growing infrastructure project in Sui ecosystem in the past 30 days

PANews reported on August 4 that Suiscan released its latest 30-day growth list. The AI Infra project DeAgentAI topped the Infra track and became the fastest-growing infrastructure project in the
UK Losing Crypto Ground to Rivals, British Ex-Finance Minister Osborne Warns

Former British finance minister George Osborne has warned that the UK risks becoming irrelevant in the global crypto race unless it urgently reforms its approach. In an oped for the Financial Times , former UK chancellor accused the Labour government and the Bank of England of dragging their feet while international rivals surge ahead. Osborne served as Chancellor from 2010 to 2016. He likened the current moment to the Big Bang financial reforms of the 1980s. That period marked a deregulatory wave led by then-Chancellor Nigel Lawson, which helped turn London into a global financial hub. In his view, the crypto revolution demands similar boldness. Britain missed the first crypto wave. We can’t miss the second https://t.co/TX1uOZP1QV | opinion — Financial Times (@FT) August 4, 2025 Osborne Targets Reeves and Bailey Over UK’s Sluggish Crypto Response Now a member of the global advisory council of Coinbase , Osborne pointed to the US, the EU, Singapore, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi as regions that are moving faster to establish legal frameworks for crypto and stablecoins. He argued that Britain, by contrast, is being “completely left behind.” He directly challenged Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, saying that they have left Britain behind the pack. While Reeves has pledged to make the UK “the best place in the world to innovate,” Osborne dismissed the government’s progress as vague and insufficient. “The chancellor says she’ll ‘drive forward’ on stablecoins, whatever that means,” he wrote. BoE’s Tough Terms Leave UK Sidelined in Global Stablecoin Race Meanwhile, Bailey spoke at the Mansion House dinner last month and reiterated the Bank’s cautious stance on digital assets. Historically, the Bank of England has insisted that systemically important pound-based stablecoins must be fully backed by central bank deposits that pay no interest. As a result, critics argue this makes launching such stablecoins commercially unappealing. As a result of that stance, the UK has almost no presence in the global stablecoin market. This market is dominated by US dollar-pegged tokens, which now account for 99% of the sector’s $250b value. Although the Bank may allow returns on stablecoin reserves, Bailey stays cautious. He warns of volatility and risks to the monetary system. Crypto Innovation Demands Political Will, Osborne Warns as Patience Wears Thin In contrast, Osborne pointed to how US politicians, including Donald Trump, have embraced crypto in policy platforms, adding urgency to the UK’s need to act. He urged Reeves to follow the US Congress in setting clear rules in law, rather than deflecting blame onto regulators. “We became the world’s financial centre because we weren’t afraid of change,” he wrote. “On crypto and stablecoins, as on too many other things, the hard truth is this: we’re being completely left behind. It’s time to catch up.” Osborne has long backed fintech innovation. In 2014, he launched a Treasury review into digital currencies in an effort to keep the UK at the forefront of financial technology. His recent remarks echo that same vision but show a mounting frustration with what he sees as political and institutional hesitation.
Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer: Britain is lagging behind in the cryptocurrency sector

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to the Financial Times, former British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne slammed the Labour government's approach to cryptocurrencies, warning that the UK
Metaplanet acquires 463 BTC, bringing total holdings to 17,595

Metaplanet has purchased additional Bitcoin for its treasury, advancing its goal of holding 210,000 BTC by 2027. Metaplanet has acquired 463 additional Bitcoin (BTC) for ¥7.995 billion ($55.17 million) at an average price of ¥17.27 million($119,163) per BTC, according to…
XRP cools from July highs — Is the MVRV death cross a sign of more pain ahead?

XRP is showing signs of cooling off after its July rally, trading at $2.99 at press time, down nearly 17% from its July 18 all-time high of $3.65. Despite a 6.2% increase over the last day, XRP (XRP) is still…
