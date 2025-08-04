2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
GameSquare increased its holdings by 2,717 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 15,630 ETH

GameSquare increased its holdings by 2,717 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 15,630 ETH

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Solid Intel, GameSquare purchased 2,717 Ethereum at a cost of US$10 million and now holds a total of 15,630 ETH, which is
Ethereum
Nowchain
PANews2025/08/04 20:11
Hong Kong’s stablecoin law goes into force, paving the way for next-gen financial systems | Opinion

Hong Kong’s stablecoin law goes into force, paving the way for next-gen financial systems | Opinion

As global crypto frameworks continue to take shape, Hong Kong may serve as a model for jurisdictions that want to attract business and investment.
General Impressions
MAY
Crypto.news2025/08/04 20:06
Strategy spent about $2.46 billion last week to buy 21,021 Bitcoins

Strategy spent about $2.46 billion last week to buy 21,021 Bitcoins

PANews reported on August 4 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent a total of approximately US$2.46 billion to purchase 21,021 bitcoins (BTC) between the end of July and the beginning of
Bitcoin
PANews2025/08/04 20:04
Crypto.news2025/08/04 19:55
PANews2025/08/04 19:48
CryptoNews2025/08/04 19:48
CryptoNews2025/08/04 19:33
Bitcoin Cash Node
Threshold
Solana
Bitcoin
GET
XRP
DOGE
CryptoNews2025/08/04 19:28
10 thoughts on today's AI: It won't take your job, it will only create qualified &quot;cows and horses&quot;

10 thoughts on today's AI: It won't take your job, it will only create qualified &quot;cows and horses&quot;

Author: BALAJI Compiled by Tim, PANews Here are 10 thoughts on AI that I personally believe are practical on an economic level. Let’s get started. 1. First, there is no
Threshold
GET
SphereX
Sleepless AI
PANews2025/08/04 19:24
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong slams UK over ad ban

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong slams UK over ad ban

A Coinbase UK ad campaign was abruptly shut down after TV networks refused to air it, and the exchange’s CEO isn’t staying quiet. In an August 4 post on X, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong condemned the United Kingdom’s ban on…
Threshold
Comedian
Crypto.news2025/08/04 19:16

