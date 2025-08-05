2025-08-09 Saturday

US Derivatives Watchdog to Open Futures Exchanges to Spot Crypto Trading

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to allow spot cryptocurrency trading on exchanges it already regulates, expanding access to digital assets through federally registered futures markets. CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham unveiled the plan on Monday, calling it the first move in the commission’s broader “ crypto sprint ,” a program aimed at quickly implementing key policy recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Pham framed the effort as part of a broader push under President Trump’s leadership to bring digital assets into the federal regulatory fold. She said the initiative would enable immediate trading of digital assets at the federal level, in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s recently announced Project Crypto . . @CFTCpham Launches Listed Spot Crypto Trading Initiative: https://t.co/9xe6wj4VXB — CFTC (@CFTC) August 4, 2025 CFTC Invites Input on Spot Crypto Listings via DCMs “There is a clear and simple solution the CFTC can implement now,” Pham said. “The Commodity Exchange Act currently requires that retail trading of commodities with leverage, margin, or financing must be conducted on a designated contract market. “Starting today, we invite all stakeholders to work with us on providing regulatory clarity on how to list spot crypto asset contracts on a DCM using our existing authority.” The CFTC’s plan would enable exchanges already registered to trade futures contracts, known as Designated Contract Markets, to also offer spot trading for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. In spot trading, buyers and sellers exchange digital assets directly and immediately, unlike futures trading, where contracts are based on predictions of future crypto prices. Regulators Ask for Clarity on Crypto-Securities Boundary Stakeholders have until Aug. 18, 2025, to share their feedback through the CFTC’s website. In the meantime, the agency is seeking input on how to regulate spot crypto trading. It is focusing on laws that govern retail commodity transactions. Additionally, it is reviewing compliance requirements for registered exchanges. The commission is also seeking input on how its framework would interact with securities regulations, especially in cases where crypto assets may not meet the legal definition of securities. All comments submitted will be made public on the CFTC’s website. Unified Crypto Framework May Merge Futures and Securities Oversight The move signals growing coordination between the CFTC and SEC as both agencies look to bring clarity to crypto regulation. Just last week, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins introduced Project Crypto. This is a broad initiative to modernize securities laws for blockchain-based assets. It aims to clarify how crypto assets are classified, distributed and traded. In particular, it seeks to resolve longstanding confusion around the Howey test. The test is used to determine whether an asset qualifies as a security. Over time, it has become a sticking point for crypto companies. As a result, many have treated their tokens as securities by default. They remain cautious due to the risk of enforcement actions. Project Crypto is expected to provide a more tailored regulatory approach. With the CFTC’s latest initiative, the US may be moving closer to a dual-agency framework for digital asset regulation. This shift involves both the CFTC and the SEC. It comes at a time of growing demand from institutional and retail investors. Many are seeking clearer, regulated access to cryptocurrencies. If finalized, the CFTC’s plan could open the door for spot crypto trading under existing commodity laws, giving markets greater legal certainty without waiting for new legislation from Congress.
2025/08/05
SEC issues guidance allowing some stablecoins to be treated as cash equivalents

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued interim guidance allowing certain U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins to be treated as cash equivalents on corporate balance sheets.  Reported on Aug. 5 by Bloomberg Tax, the guidance is a part of a wider…
2025/08/05
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 05, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Layer 2 Tokens Lead Surge, ETH Briefly Breaks Above $3,700

The crypto market saw broad gains over the past 24 hours, led by Layer 2 tokens which jumped 6.15%. Mantle (MNT) soared 16.32%, while Zora (ZORA) and Optimism (OP) rose over 5%. On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) climbed 4.48%, briefly breaching the $3,700 mark, and Bitcoin (BTC) edged up 0.29% to hover near $114,000. Despite the overall uptrend, sectors like NFTs and SocialFi posted minor losses today. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
2025/08/05
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $465 million yesterday, a record high

PANews reported on August 5 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$465 million yesterday (August 4, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
2025/08/05
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $333 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on August 5 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$333 million yesterday (August 4, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
2025/08/05
CFTC to allow spot crypto contract trading on registered exchanges

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will allow spot crypto contracts to trade on federally registered exchanges, a landmark step to bring digital asset markets under direct federal oversight. The announcement, published Aug. 4 on the CFTC’s website, is part…
2025/08/05
Coinbase and PayPal Continue Stablecoin Reward Programs Despite Genius Ban

PANews reported on August 5th that according to Decrypt, after the US GENIUS Act came into effect last month, while prohibiting stablecoin issuers from offering users passive income from staking
2025/08/05
test

PANews reported on August 5th,
2025/08/05
Trader Eugene disclosed that he has taken profit on his ETH long position, and the expected return rate is about 6.14% in less than four days.

PANews reported on August 5th that trader Eugene, monitored by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, stated that he had TP'd (take-profit) his long ETH position. Although he was optimistic about a short-term
2025/08/05
The crypto market rose across the board, with the Layer2 sector leading the gains by over 6%, and ETH breaking through $3,700.

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued its rebound, with the Layer 2 sector leading the way with a 6.15% 24-hour gain. Within
2025/08/05

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days

The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH

PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year