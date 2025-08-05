The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Will Consider a Bill on Legalization of the Crypto Market in August

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold in August 2025 the first reading of the bill on regulation of the cryptocurrency market. This was announced by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Daniil Getmantsev, emphasizing that the project has already been included in the agenda. According to him, the […] Сообщение The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Will Consider a Bill on Legalization of the Crypto Market in August появились сначала на INCRYPTED .