2025-08-09 Saturday

Remember DOGE at $0.001? Another coin could be 2025’s big memecoin breakout

Dogecoin’s glory days may be behind it, but Pepeto is emerging as the next memecoin contender, offering early‑stage pricing, viral appeal, and a utility‑driven ecosystem. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/08/05 17:21
Preview: Trump will deliver an important speech at 8 o'clock tonight

PANews reported on August 5th that according to CNBC's schedule, US President Trump will be interviewed live on CNBC's "Squawk Box" at 8:00 PM Beijing Time to discuss the economy,
PANews2025/08/05 17:07
Analysis: Currently, 351,000 BTC have changed hands in the $112,000 to $114,000 range, with $117,000 to $118,000 becoming the current key resistance level.

PANews reported on August 5th that crypto analyst Murphy noted that BTC's support at the key $112,000 level is significant. Based on the MVRV extreme deviation pricing range, the trend
PANews2025/08/05 17:02
The &quot;Super Hub&quot; of Crypto Black Market: Decoding Huiwang Group's $4 Billion Money Laundering Network

By Kai Schultz, Bloomberg Compiled by Luffy, Foresight News New advertising prompts followed one after another. Want counterfeit currency? Money laundering services? Hacking skills? As long as you understand Chinese
PANews2025/08/05 17:00
Swiss crypto bank AMINA launches SUI token trading and custody services, plans to provide SUI staking services

PANews reported on August 5 that Swiss crypto bank AMINA Bank became the world's first regulated bank to provide SUI token trading and custody services. SUI is the native asset
PANews2025/08/05 16:31
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$26.6942 million

According to PANews on August 5, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews2025/08/05 16:04
TOWER surges over 100% after Animoca buyback plan – how high can it fly?

The utility game token TOWER skyrockets by 102% on a rally fueled by Animoca Brands CEO Yat Sui’s recent buyback announcement. How far can the rally go? On August 5, Animoca Brands founder and CEO Yat Sui announced that the…
Crypto.news2025/08/05 16:04
Solana begins shipping Seeker phones to over 50 countries

Solana Mobile has officially begun shipping its Seeker smartphones to users in more than 50 countries, marking the global rollout of its second-generation web3 device.  The announcement was made on Aug. 4 via X, with the company confirming that tens…
Crypto.news2025/08/05 16:02
BTC Valuation Amplifier vs. ETH Cash Flow Engine: Q2 Financial Reports of Public Companies Reveal Different Cryptoasset Strategies

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author | Ethan Financial reporting season is the most honest time for the capital market. When Bitcoin and Ethereum are no longer just "investment targets
PANews2025/08/05 16:00
The total market value of Mantle's stablecoin ecosystem rose by 22.85% on the 7th to US$653.51 million.

PANews reported on August 5th that Lookonchain monitoring showed a significant increase in capital inflows into Mantle over the past seven days, with the total market capitalization of its stablecoin
PANews2025/08/05 15:56

