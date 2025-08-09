2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Coinbase Rolls out DEX Trading for Millions of Assets With Built-in Self-Custody

Coinbase is unleashing instant access to millions of onchain assets directly in its app, transforming U.S. crypto trading with seamless DEX integration, zero friction, and unprecedented market reach. From 300 to Millions: Coinbase Opens the Floodgates With Built-in Base DEX Trading Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 8, 2025, that it has begun […]
2025/08/09
This rival memecoin could climb 11,044% by the time SHIB reaches $0.00015

Pepeto’s presale hits $5.98m as token demand surges, with each sale stage closing faster ahead of official launch. #partnercontent
2025/08/09
Confusion Over US Tariffs on Swiss Gold Bars Sends Futures Soaring

Gold prices initially surged after the Trump administration announced reciprocal tariffs on Swiss gold bars, briefly exceeding $3,400 per ounce. The gains appeared to reverse after the White House clarified that an executive order would exempt gold bars from these tariffs. Tariffs Cause Chaos in Gold Market Before Clarification Gold’s price gains, made hours after […]
2025/08/09
WNBA Games Disrupted by Meme Coin Crypto Protest Over ‘Toxic’ Culture

A crypto memecoin group has taken responsibility for throwing sex toys onto the court at multiple WNBA games over the past week, a new report from USA Today claims. Crypto Memecoin Collective Behind WNBA Sex Toy Incidents According to the August 8 report, an anonymous spokesperson for the memecoin collective —identified only by the X account @Daldo_Raine—told the outlet that the intention behind the stunts is to protest the crypto sector’s “toxic” environment. The report notes that the group created Green Dildo Coin as a joke last month, as small players in the crypto industry continue to face headwinds from bad actors in the digital assets space. The coin launched on July 28, just one day before the first incident occurred at an Atlanta Dream game at Georgia’s Gateway Center Arena on July 29. Two people have been arrested for throwing sex toys onto WNBA courts. Still, the group’s spokesperson told USA Today that their goal is not to disrespect or degrade female athletes. Sex Toy Stunts Face Backlash The incidents have sparked renewed discourse around the perception of women’s sports and the treatment of female athletes, particularly in the WNBA. It’s a stretch to argue targeting the WNBA wasn’t strategic and intentional with these recent sex toy-related incidents. Making a sex toy the focal point of games in a league that has perhaps the most openly gay and queer players doesn’t seem like an accident. pic.twitter.com/q8IbfFISor — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 7, 2025 “These women are still the subject of an occasional punchline,” The Athletic ’s women’s basketball managing editor Shannon Ryan wrote in an August 7 article. “While players are negotiating for higher salaries, they’re still fighting for their reputations to be respected as elite professional athletes.” “They have now had to be graceful and coolly navigate being unfairly thrust into an obscene moment,” she added. “Everyone’s trying to make sure the W’s not a joke and it’s taken seriously, and then that happens,” WNBA player Sophie Cunningham said on a recent episode of her “ Show Me Something ” podcast. “I’m like, how are we ever going to get taken seriously?”
2025/08/09
$32B and Climbing — AI Crypto Market Blazes With Multi-Day Gains

Over the past week, the crypto economy has been on the rise, with the artificial intelligence (AI) sector of crypto assets climbing 6% and crossing into the $32 billion range. AI Crypto Market Powers Through Hot Streak AI-linked digital tokens, which marry blockchain with AI technology, also posted a 4.94% daily lift. These coins often […]
2025/08/09
Coinbase introduces DEX trading for US customers, leveraging its Base L2 network

Coinbase (COIN) announced on Friday that it will roll out decentralised exchange (DEX) trading for US customers via the Coinbase app, providing support to several Base-native tokens.
2025/08/09
XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar to 90% After Ripple-SEC Legal Battle Ends

On Aug. 8, data from Polymarket revealed that the chances of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission greenlighting a Ripple ETF soared to almost 90%. End of Legal Battle Removes Key Hurdle The odds of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a Ripple exchange-traded fund (ETF) briefly jumped to just under 90% on […]
2025/08/09
CrediX Finance Team Vanishes After $4.5M Hack, Exit Scam Suspected

The team behind decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol CrediX Finance appears to have vanished following a $4.5 million exploit that drained funds from the platform, sparking widespread suspicions of an exit scam. In an August 8 alert, blockchain security firm CertiK reported that CrediX Finance’s official X account went silent, while its website has remained offline since Monday, when the exploit first occurred. Following the $4.4M exploit of @CrediX_fi , users were told a deal had been struck with the attacker and funds would be returned within 24–48 hours. But now it seems the team has vanished. 🔇 The X account is inactive 🕸️ Website has been offline since Aug 4 But our Watchtower… pic.twitter.com/71jwscWPXq — Blockscope (@BlockscopeCo) August 8, 2025 The company’s official Telegram channel has also vanished without any additional communications. Security Expert Warns of Exit Scam Tactics from CrediX Finance The hack unfolded dramatically when attackers gained administrative control of the project’s multisig wallet on August 4, exploiting bridge privileges to mint unbacked collateral tokens. On August 5, in what is now a deleted X post , CrediX Finance reassured the community that it had successfully negotiated with the exploiter to return the stolen funds within two days in exchange for payment from the protocol’s treasury. CrediX immediately took its website offline to prevent additional user deposits while instructing existing users to withdraw funds directly through smart contracts. The company also pledged to reimburse users for lost funds through an airdrop distribution. Speaking with Cryptonews, Circuit CEO Harry Donnelly criticized negotiation-based recovery methods, noting they are frequently employed as exit scam strategies. He emphasized that “automated threat response should be standard to ensure assets are kept out of harm’s way, rather than hoping to bargain with bad actors.” More than two days have elapsed since the promise, and the company has maintained radio silence, deleting all official accounts and leaving users without recourse or communication. Legal Action Initiated as Recovery Efforts Begin Affected users have begun exploring fund recovery options through legal channels. According to a Stability DAO Discord post shared by Sonic Maxi, there have been ongoing preparations for a formal legal report. The Stability DAO team confirmed contact with affected organizations, including Sonic Labs, Euler, Beets, and Trevee (formerly Rings Protocol). These entities plan to collaborate with authorities in recovery efforts. 🚨 https://t.co/849ff6Hm5r has gone dark. If you had funds in the @stabilitydao Metavaults, here’s what you need to know: 1️⃣ https://t.co/xumlL7Dbc7 has disappeared. Affected teams, including Sonic Labs, are working with legal + cybercrime authorities to recover funds. 2️⃣ A… pic.twitter.com/jtxiEzBjmi — tomii.sonic | $S (@bsc_tomas) August 7, 2025 “Our teams are collaborating to gather all evidence, trace the funds, and coordinate with relevant legal and cybercrime units,” the Stability DAO team stated. The DAO committed to sharing a comprehensive incident report with the community, detailing the events and recovery steps. They also revealed obtaining KYC information for two CrediX team members, which will be included in the legal filing. The organization advised users to avoid interacting with any CrediX smart contracts and announced plans for a compensation and recovery strategy for Metavault users by mid-next week. Community Reactions and Collateral Damage An on-chain analyst and co-founder of Sonic MementorBot express ed sympathy for CrediX victims while criticizing their trust in unrealistically high APR promises from lending vaults. “Metavaults are always risky. Exploiter sent funds to Tornado instead of returning,” the analyst observed. The multi-chain yield-bearing protocol Trevee also joined to reveal that the CrediX hack indirectly impacted its operations through a $1.6 million scUSD loan to Stability’s metaUSD, which became fully exposed to CrediX following a bank run. Similar to other users attracted by high APY and favorable borrowing rates, Trevee believed metaUSD was secure due to its associated 87% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. https://t.co/SWI64Bg0gL — Trevee (Prev. Rings Protocol) (@Trevee_xyz) August 8, 2025 The team reported reducing its exposure to over $700,000 but expressed frustration that “the Credix team has since deleted their accounts, abandoning the project and denying all responsibility.” Trevee promised to develop fund recovery plans addressing the shortfall and committed to updating affected users promptly. CrediX operated as a lending protocol employing an innovative credit scoring model designed for emerging markets, specializing in projects utilizing stablecoin payment platforms.
2025/08/09
Early Ethereum whales are backing this ETH crypto to turn $425 into $42.5k in 2025

Ethereum whales eye Little Pepe at $0.0018, chasing potential 16,721% gains by 2026. #partnercontent
2025/08/09
Core Scientific’s Largest Active Shareholder to Vote Against CoreWeave Acquisition

Key Takeaways: Two Seas Capital opposes CoreWeave’s proposed acquisition of Core Scientific, citing valuation and deal structure concerns. The deal’s all-stock nature raises broader questions about shareholder protections amid volatile AI infrastructure valuations. Institutional investor resistance may indicate shifting expectations for governance and transparency in high-growth infrastructure sectors. Two Seas Capital, which holds a 6.3% stake in the Bitcoin miner Core Scientific, said it will vote against the company’s proposed acquisition by CoreWeave, according to an open letter published by the firm. The letter, addressed to fellow shareholders, argues that the all-stock deal undervalues Core Scientific and leaves investors vulnerable to price fluctuations in CoreWeave’s shares. Objection Raised by Two Seas Capital The firm described the transaction structure as “deficient” and said it believes the deal unfairly favors CoreWeave at the expense of Core Scientific shareholders. “We are not philosophically opposed to a merger of these two parties,” wrote Sina Toussi, founder and CIO of Two Seas Capital. “We are also investors in CoreWeave, believe in its strategy, and respect its management team. Moreover, we have advocated for this combination as we clearly recognize the strategic merits,” said Toussi. Today’s $CORZ daily self-mined #Bitcoin for the last reported 24-hour period (07-Aug-2025): 5.0 pic.twitter.com/iovpt4vDOh — Core Scientific (@Core_Scientific) August 8, 2025 Two Seas said it supports Core Scientific’s long-term strategy as an operator of high-performance computing infrastructure and expressed confidence in the company’s ability to grow independently. It cited rising demand for computing power driven by AI applications as a key factor in its decision. While Two Seas also holds an investment in CoreWeave and acknowledges the strategic rationale behind a merger, it called on Core Scientific’s board to secure terms that encapsulate the company’s full value, including potential synergies. Alleged Undervaluation of Core Scientific The letter said Two Seas plans to solicit other shareholders to vote against the current terms unless revisions are made. “We believe the Company’s most promising days lie ahead,” the letter said. “In our view, there is no compelling reason to sell Core Scientific at an underwhelming valuation with a deficient structure.” Some institutional investors are questioning all-stock mergers involving infrastructure firms tied to AI, especially when deal structures expose shareholders to post-closing price swings. These concerns often focus on whether equity-only transactions provide sufficient protection or value in volatile markets. The Core Scientific case also points to ongoing debate around how much future demand for compute infrastructure should factor into deal pricing. As competition increases and asset valuations shift, shareholder votes may become a more active checkpoint in determining the direction of consolidation in this sector.
2025/08/09

