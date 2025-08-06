MEXC Birjası
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Justin Sun confirms USDJ service discontinuation—deadline set for August 31
Justin Sun’s first JST-stablecoin on the TRX ecosystem, USDJ, will formally end its services at the end of August. Here’s what we know so far about the permanent wind-down. In a recent post, the JUST DAO reminded holders to migrate…
JST
$0.03365
+1.47%
SUN
$0.022427
+0.01%
TRX
$0.3366
-0.38%
DAO
$0.1263
-0.62%
HERE
$0.0005
-12.12%
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 14:56
H100 Group, a listed company, increased its holdings by 60.6 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 763.2.
PANews reported on August 6 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 60.6 bitcoins and currently holds a
PANews
2025/08/06 14:35
LD Capital founder: After mid-August, we may see the expectation of a September interest rate cut, and the recent pullbacks are all buying opportunities
PANews reported on August 6th that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua posted on the X platform: "ETH has been experiencing some volatility due to macroeconomic factors such as the US
LIHUA
$0.0000001001
-6.62%
MAY
$0.05103
+0.90%
ETH
$4,186.43
+7.39%
PANews
2025/08/06 14:16
$10m SEC settlement hits MyConstant founder over TerraUSD investment and misuse of funds
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has finalized a settlement with the founder of MyConstant, ordering him to pay over $10 million in penalties and restitution for misusing investor funds and making false claims about his platform’s crypto lending…
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 14:08
Vaultz Capital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 47.85 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 117.85.
PANews reported on August 6 that according to an official announcement, Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operation company listed in the UK, announced that it had increased its holdings by
PANews
2025/08/06 14:07
Smarter Web, a publicly listed company, announced that its Bitcoin-denominated financing product has received $21 million in subscriptions.
PANews reported on August 6th that publicly listed The Smarter Web Company announced the launch of Smarter Convert, an interest-free financing program. The program will be issued in the form
FORM
$4.0244
+2.36%
FREE
$0.00011347
+11.16%
PANews
2025/08/06 14:06
SBI Holdings Submits Two Crypto ETF Applications in Japan, One of Which Focuses on XRP and Bitcoin
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Beincrypto, SBI Holdings disclosed in its second-quarter earnings announcement that it had submitted applications to the Japanese Financial Services Agency for two
XRP
$3.3211
-0.43%
SECOND
$0.0000104
-7.14%
PANews
2025/08/06 13:46
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flashes sell signal as whales holding, on-chain volume declines
Cardano (ADA) edges lower by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday, extending the declining trend for the third consecutive week.
ADA
$0.8094
+1.72%
Fxstreet
2025/08/06 13:32
BitBridge to go public as a Bitcoin finance company and launch Bitcoin loan products
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, BitBridge Capital Strategies will begin trading under the ticker symbol "BTTL" at the end of the third quarter, with plans
GO
$0.00045
+80.00%
BLOCK
$0.1911
-16.11%
PANews
2025/08/06 13:19
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Bearish sentiment rises as corrections deepen
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are extending their correction after failing to close above their key resistance zones. The bearish thesis for both dog-based memecoin is further supported by the rising short bets among traders, suggesting further correction ahead.
SHIB
$0.00001357
+5.43%
MEMECOIN
$0.010351
+13.65%
SHIBA
$0.000000000698
+0.72%
DOG
$0.003103
-2.60%
Fxstreet
2025/08/06 13:15
