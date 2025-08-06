MEXC Birjası
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Trump Media tests AI-powered search feature on Truth Social platform
PANews reported on August 6 that according to Jinshi, Trump Media has begun public testing of its new artificial intelligence search function "Truth Search AI" on the Truth Social platform.
TRUMP
$9.609
+3.98%
AI
$0.1369
+5.22%
PANews
2025/08/06 20:37
Kaito AI: Billions public offering has landed on Capital Launchpad
PANews reported on August 6th that Kaito AI announced on the X platform that its Billions public offering has launched on Capital Launchpad. The project is valued at $200 million
AI
$0.1369
+5.22%
KAITO
$1.2514
+7.51%
PANews
2025/08/06 20:34
Mining company IREN's July revenue hit a new high of $86 million, producing a total of 728 BTC
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq-listed mining company IREN announced July operating results, reporting $86 million in revenue and $66 million in hardware profit, both breaking
BTC
$117,122.12
+0.43%
PANews
2025/08/06 20:29
ZOOZ Completes First Round of $5 Million Private Equity Funding, Plans to Use 95% of Funds in Bitcoin Reserves
PANews reported on August 6th that according to GlobeNewswire, ZOOZ, a dual-listed company on Nasdaq and Tel Aviv, has completed its first round of private financing, raising $5 million at
TEL
$0.00586
+3.09%
PANews
2025/08/06 20:24
Hassett says Trump's top priority is maintaining Fed independence
PANews reported on August 6th that White House National Economic Council Director Hassett stated that Trump's top priority is maintaining the independence of the Federal Reserve. He expressed willingness to
WHITE
$0.0004281
+4.10%
TRUMP
$9.609
+3.98%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
HOUSE
$0.030714
-7.23%
PANews
2025/08/06 20:22
Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion
PANews reported on August 6th that according to Glassnode, Bitcoin holders realized over $1 billion in profits in the past 24 hours. Of this, "old" coins held for 7-10 years
RARE
$0.06376
+2.55%
PANews
2025/08/06 20:18
Digital asset settlement network Lynq welcomes its first institutional clients
PANews reported on August 6th that Lynq, the digital asset settlement network jointly developed by Arca Labs, Tassat, and tZERO Group, has officially welcomed its first institutional clients. These include
PANews
2025/08/06 20:09
Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys
PANews reported on August 6th that according to CoinDesk, clearing firm Marex has partnered with Brevan Howard Digital to become the first clearing bank to adopt JPMorgan Chase's blockchain settlement
BANK
$0.05861
+3.55%
PANews
2025/08/06 20:03
PancakeSwap Launches Perpetual Contracts for AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA Stocks
According to PancakeSwap's official blog post on August 6, PancakeSwap Perpetuals has added a new "Stock Perpetuals" category, now offering trading of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) perpetual
NOW
$0.00819
+0.98%
PANews
2025/08/06 19:49
Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $238 billion in July, the highest since December 2021
PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $ 238 billion in July , a 70% month-over-month increase and the highest level
BLOCK
$0.1911
-16.03%
PANews
2025/08/06 19:38
