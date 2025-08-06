2025-08-09 Saturday

Nubila integrates Monad to build a high-performance AI-aware network and officially launches validator node sales in partnership with NodeOps

PANews reported on August 6th that the decentralized environmental data network Nubila Network announced today the completion of its integration with the high-performance public chain Monad. As the physical perception
PANews2025/08/06 21:45
Cosmos Health secures up to $300 million in funding to launch its ETH treasury strategy

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Cosmos Health (NASDAQ: COSM) has signed a securities purchase agreement with a US institutional investor to issue up to $300 million
PANews2025/08/06 21:44
Smarter Web issues $21m Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond

Smarter Web is expanding its Bitcoin strategy with new bond issuance.
Crypto.news2025/08/06 21:43
SEC Clarity on Crypto Liquid Staking Opens Door to Institutional Adoption in U.S.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has published new guidance that may accelerate institutional adoption of liquid staking in the United States, according to industry sources. In a statement released Tuesday, the agency’s Division of Corporation Finance outlined its view that certain liquid staking arrangements—including the issuance of receipt tokens like stETH—do not constitute securities transactions. The clarification represents progress for the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, which has long sought regulatory certainty around staking models. It also shows a potential shift in how U.S. regulators approach blockchain-based innovations that involve derivative representations of crypto assets. Liquid Staking Receives Long-Awaited Regulatory Clarity Liquid staking refers to a process in which users stake their crypto assets with a third-party protocol and, in return, receive a new token that represents their deposit and accrued staking rewards. These receipt tokens—such as stETH in the case of Ethereum—allow users to maintain liquidity while still participating in network staking. The SEC’s latest statement seeks to clarify whether these arrangements are subject to U.S. securities laws. For many in the industry, the answer comes as welcome news. Sam Kim, Chief Legal Officer of Lido Labs Foundation, described the guidance as a breakthrough moment: “Yesterday’s SEC guidance confirming that liquid staking and receipt tokens like stETH do not constitute securities provides the much-needed guidance that Lido and the wider industry have needed.” A Big Day for Ethereum: SEC Clarity on Liquid Staking Yesterday's SEC guidance confirming that liquid staking and receipt tokens like stETH do not constitute securities provides the much needed guidance that Lido and the industry have needed. As the leading liquid staking… https://t.co/H2WN1BWKSF — Lido (@LidoFinance) August 6, 2025 Kim explains that the clarity will encourage further participation from institutional investors and platforms that had previously been hesitant due to legal uncertainty. Path Cleared for Institutional and Platform Integration With the regulatory fog lifting, liquid staking protocols may now gain broader acceptance by centralized exchanges, fintech platforms, and regulated investment firms. “This opens the door for U.S.-based platforms, financial institutions, and users to engage with liquid staking protocols more freely,” Kim said. “Without the fear of triggering securities laws, more protocols may integrate liquid staking tokens, expanding their utility across DeFi.” By removing the perceived legal risk associated with staking receipts, the SEC’s position could help increase liquidity and utility for such tokens across the U.S. financial ecosystem. Legal Experts Outline Implications for Broader Token Design Legal analysts suggest the SEC’s language on liquid staking may have broader implications beyond staking itself. Jason Gottlieb, a partner at Morrison Cohen, said the agency’s approach reflects a logical evolution in how it categorizes crypto assets and derivatives. “At heart, a liquid staking token is just a receipt on a token,” said Gottlieb. “With the SEC now correctly taking the position that cryptocurrency tokens themselves are not securities, it makes sense that a receipt for a token is not a receipt for a security.” Gottlieb adds that this reasoning could influence future regulatory considerations around cross-chain bridges and wrapped tokens—mechanisms that similarly rely on receipt-style representations. A Major Step for U.S. Crypto Market Maturity As the world’s largest capital market, the United States remains a key frontier for the growth of digital asset ecosystems. With liquid staking protocols now operating under clearer rules, DeFi builders and institutional actors alike may find renewed confidence to innovate and engage. For stakeholders like Lido and other major protocols, the SEC’s latest stance is more than a legal indicator—it’s an invitation to scale.
CryptoNews2025/08/06 21:43
OpenAI tools will be deployed across the U.S. federal government

PANews reported on August 6 that the Trump administration is collaborating with OpenAI to promote federal deployment of AI.
PANews2025/08/06 21:36
Empery Digital purchased another 88 BTC, bringing its holdings to over 4,000.

PANews reported on August 6th that Nasdaq-listed Empery Digital purchased an additional 87.62 BTC after August 3rd, spending $10 million. Empery Digital currently holds 4,000.85 BTC, with a total investment
PANews2025/08/06 21:11
Fed's Kashkari: Two rate cuts this year still seem appropriate

PANews reported on August 6 that Kashkari of the Federal Reserve said that two interest rate cuts this year still seem appropriate. However, if inflation rises due to tariffs, the
PANews2025/08/06 20:55
AI-native ERP platform Rillet completes $70 million Series B financing, led by A16z and ICONIQ

PANews reported on August 6th that according to GlobeNewswire , Rillet , an AI- native enterprise resource planning ( ERP ) platform, announced the completion of a $ 70 million
PANews2025/08/06 20:54
New Base network memecoin attracts crypto whales with trading bot

BlockSack has officially launched its crypto presale on the Base network, just as Coinbase rolls out its much-anticipated SocialFi application. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/06 20:52
White House: Apple to increase US investment commitment by $100 billion

PANews reported on August 6 that the White House: Apple (AAPL.O) will launch a new US manufacturing plan and will increase its US investment commitment by $100 billion. Trump will
PANews2025/08/06 20:52

