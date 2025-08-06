MEXC Birjası
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
This memecoin could make a million off $2k quicker than Ripple did in its earliest days
Early XRP holders saw life-changing gains; now LILPEPE is capturing attention as the next explosive crypto contender. #partnercontent
MEMECOIN
$0.01035
+15.43%
XRP
$3.3202
-0.46%
LIFE
$0.00005022
+0.54%
GAINS
$0.02675
+7.60%
NOW
$0.00821
+1.23%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 02:45
TAO Synergies ramps up Bittensor holdings, now holds over 42,000 TAO
Nasdaq-listed TAO Synergies has added significantly to its Bittensor treasury holdings as it strengthens its digital asset treasury strategy. TAO Synergies, one of the largest publicly-traded holder of Bittensor (TAO) as a treasury asset, announced that it currently holds 42,111…
TAO
$385.74
+3.49%
NOW
$0.00821
+1.23%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 01:26
Investors ignore Bonk, PEPE; This memecoin under $0.0000002 could replace SHIB, DOGE
Pepeto is shaking up the memecoin scene with real utility, zero trading tax, and a $5.7m presale, positioning itself as a strong 2025 contender against SHIB and DOGE. #sponsored
REAL
$0.05157
+0.78%
SHIB
$0.00001356
+5.19%
BONK
$0.0000273
+5.52%
MEMECOIN
$0.01035
+15.43%
ZERO
$0.00005681
+6.08%
DOGE
$0.23645
+5.78%
PEPE
$0.00001232
+10.69%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 01:00
Coinbase picks Karnataka to rethink its role in India's onchain evolution
Karnataka's tech capital appears to be going all-in on blockchain. Behind closed doors, Coinbase's legal chief and Indian officials mapped out a surprising alliance: developer tools, cyberdefense, and a potential policy shift that could influence India's onchain playbook. On August…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 00:46
Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre
Metaplanet stock price has crashed and entered a bear market as demand for Bitcoin treasury companies waned and investors began booking profits. Metaplanet shares have plunged to ¥910 ($6.18), the lowest level seen since May 23 and 55% below this…
MAY
$0.05103
+0.90%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 00:44
Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k
With Bitcoin holding strong, XYZ is gaining momentum as analysts predict it could outshine major DeFi contenders. #partnercontent
BTC
$117,093.18
+0.38%
HYPE
$43.08
+6.03%
DEFI
$0.002008
-0.88%
MAJOR
$0.18239
+8.81%
AAVE
$300.31
+6.10%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 00:35
Coinbase to List dYdX Native Asset COSMOSDYDX Trading Pair
PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase announced it will launch the COSMOSDYDX-USD trading pair starting at 9:00 AM PDT on August 7, 2025, subject to liquidity requirements. Users must
DYDX
$0.6536
+5.06%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:58
Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq
PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders have begun voting on a proposed merger with Hut 8 subsidiary American Bitcoin Corp. Upon
TRUMP
$9.619
+4.09%
BLOCK
$0.1934
-15.02%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:49
Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, Bakkt announced it will acquire approximately 30% of the shares of Japanese listed company Marusho Hotta, becoming its largest shareholder.
BLOCK
$0.1934
-15.02%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:39
Whale @qwatio cuts half of his BTC short position with a stop-loss order, resulting in a $2 million loss in principal.
PANews reported on August 6th that according to Yu Jin, a major BTC short seller, known as "inside boss," qwatio, cut his BTC short position by half 20 minutes ago.
STOP
$0.21204
+0.51%
BTC
$117,093.18
+0.38%
MAJOR
$0.18239
+8.81%
ORDER
$0.1096
+0.64%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:36
