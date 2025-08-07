2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Vitalik: The next goal of Layer 2 should be to achieve fast withdrawals through the ZK system

Vitalik: The next goal of Layer 2 should be to achieve fast withdrawals through the ZK system

PANews reported on August 7th that Vitalik Buterin, in a post on the X platform, expressed surprise at the fact that so many mainstream Layer-2 platforms are at the first
Solayer
LAYER$0,6474+3,50%
ZKsync
ZK$0,05891+5,21%
fact
FACT$3,25-7,40%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/08/07 07:08
Trump says US will impose tariffs of about 100% on chips and semiconductors

Trump says US will impose tariffs of about 100% on chips and semiconductors

PANews reported on August 7 that according to CCTV News, on August 6 local time, US President Trump announced that the US will impose tariffs of approximately 100% on chips
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,613+4,02%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/08/07 06:53
Bakkt’s corporate Bitcoin play turns Marusho Hotta into crypto treasury hub

Bakkt’s corporate Bitcoin play turns Marusho Hotta into crypto treasury hub

Bakkt plans to convert a traditional Japanese firm into a Bitcoin investment vehicle. Marusho Hotta, a little-known Tokyo Stock Exchange company, is set for a radical makeover as Bakkt takes a 30% stake, installs its own CEO, and rebrands it…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04365-0,95%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/08/07 06:17
SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw Pushes Back On Liquid Staking Statement

SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw Pushes Back On Liquid Staking Statement

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw is pushing back on the Division of Corporation Finance’s recent liquid staking statement in an August 5 statement of her own. Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid, Caroline Crenshaw Says According to Crenshaw’s Tuesday statement, the federal regulator slammed the division’s statement, alleging that certain liquid staking activities do not constitute securities, claiming that “some things are better left unsaid.” “The Liquid Staking Statement stacks factual assumption on top of factual assumption on top of factual assumption, resulting in a wobbly wall of facts without an anchor in industry reality,” Crenshaw said. “Given its unsupported factual assumptions and circumscribed legal analysis, the Liquid Staking Statement should provide little comfort to entities engaged in liquid staking—especially since, as the statement rightly notes, it only ‘represents the views of the staff of the Division of Corporation Finance,’ not the views of this or any future Commission,” she added. SEC Chair Paul Atkins Backs Division’s Statement Crenshaw’s statement is a scathing retort to the SEC Division of Corporation Finance’s liquid staking statement published earlier on August 5. The statement expressed the division’s views that certain liquid staking activities do not qualify as securities in a bid to provide “greater clarity on the application of the federal securities laws to crypto assets.” Newly appointed SEC Chair Paul Atkins also published his own statement on Tuesday backing the division’s decision, stating that “the SEC is committed to providing clear guidance on the application of the federal securities laws to emerging technologies and financial activities.” Under my leadership, the SEC is committed to providing clear guidance on the application of the federal securities laws to emerging technologies and financial activities. https://t.co/KdIA8RAbVq pic.twitter.com/inUB1asKay — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 5, 2025 “Today’s staff statement on liquid staking is a significant step forward in clarifying the staff’s view about crypto asset activities that do not fall within the SEC’s jurisdiction,” Chairman Paul Atkins said . “I am pleased that the SEC’s Project Crypto initiative is already producing results for the American people.”
Paylaşın
CryptoNews2025/08/07 05:50
Coinbase-Backed Grassroots Organization Mobilizes 2.3M Voters Ahead of Key U.S. Crypto Legislation

Coinbase-Backed Grassroots Organization Mobilizes 2.3M Voters Ahead of Key U.S. Crypto Legislation

United States President Donald Trump’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recently released its long-awaited crypto report . The document, which was made publicly available on July 30, outlines policy recommendations for regulating crypto in the U.S. The report includes recommendations on crypto market structure, jurisdictional oversight, banking regulations, promoting U.S. dollar hegemony through stablecoins, and taxation of cryptocurrencies. Today the White House is releasing its comprehensive report on digital assets, providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for innovators in a cutting-edge industry. President Trump is delivering on his promise to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the planet. pic.twitter.com/hrp8uQwf76 — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) July 30, 2025 President Trump is also reportedly planning to sign an executive order directing banking regulators to investigate claims of debanking made by the crypto sector . Grassroots Organizations Play Key Role In Shaping Legislation While the recent efforts from President Trump and his team are clear, grassroots organizations are also playing a key role in advancing crypto legislation in the U.S. Michael Cameron, co-founder of decentralized exchange Superb, told Cryptonews that most people underestimate how the future of crypto in the U.S. is being shaped by passionate groups of lawyers, developers, anonymous people, and others. “People think it’s lobbyists in suits doing the heavy lifting,” Cameron said. “While they certainly are—crypto firms spent over $18 million on federal lobbying in early 2025—behind the scenes, there are discord groups reading draft bills at 2 a.m. and DAO treasurers fervently calling congressional staffers.” Given this, it’s important to understand how specific grassroots organizations are helping influence crypto legislation in the U.S. Stand With Crypto Helps Voters Get Their Voices Heard Mason Lynaugh, community director at Stand With Crypto (SWC)—a nonprofit advocacy organization backed by Coinbase —told Cryptonews that he was fortunate to join top industry leaders and advocates at the White House for the release of Trump’s recent crypto report. Lynaugh elaborated that not only was the report monumental for the entire crypto sector, but it was the first time that SWC was represented as part of an important legislative effort. “Policy makers and regulators in the White House finally see strength in the Stand With Crypto community,” Lynaugh said. “The recommendations that our working group put forward and the impact from pro-crypto voters have demonstrated a big win here.” Digital asset advocate and @stcloudfcu Chief Lending Officer Chase Larson met with his senator in D.C. last month! Hear what Chase has to say about removing ambiguity and unleashing innovation when it comes to crypto regulation: pic.twitter.com/GxhpvQAjyn — Stand With Crypto🛡️ (@standwithcrypto) August 5, 2025 According to Lynaugh, SWC is one of the most engaged, organized, and fastest-growing grassroots political forces in America. The organization has more than 2.3 million crypto advocates across the country and is on track to exceed 2.5 million. SWC’s goal is to have a footprint in all 50 states by the end of this year. “Stand With Crypto has built an engaged voting bloc that is mobilizing at every level of the U.S. government: from the steps of Capitol Hill to state legislatures,” Lynaugh said. More than 600,000 crypto voters registered to vote in 2024 with SWC’s support. Lynaugh believes that SWC drove a majority of crypto voters to the polls last year, noting that this further proves how crypto votes matter for determining election outcomes. Lynaugh added that SWC sent out around 70,000 emails to senators when the GENIUS Act was being voted on. “We also organized a coalition letter signed by 65 crypto-focused orgs, representing 6,100 jobs across 21 states, to every member of the House in support of the CLARITY Act,” he said. Grassroots Organizations Influence State-Level Policy Grassroots organizations at the state level are also helping shape crypto policy . For example, the North American Blockchain Association (NABA) is building a state-by-state network to advance blockchain policy across North America. Wade Preston, director of community outreach for NABA, told Cryptonews that he specifically serves as the bridge between NABA’s member states and federal policy developments. “I help member states navigate the complexities to implement their policy initiatives. We’re empowering grassroots advocates in every state to make their voices heard and give them the tools they need to succeed in their jurisdictions,” Preston said. NABA has also encouraged the rise of other state-level organizations. Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council (TBC), told Cryptonews that the TBC coordinates industry voices, educates policymakers, and drafts model legislation. For instance, Bratcher noted that TBC helped draft Texas’ HB 1666, along with the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve legislation, SB 21 . “Our advocacy in Texas has led to one of the most favorable regulatory environments for digital assets in the U.S.,” Bratcher said. He added that while TBC was not directly involved in drafting the recent White House crypto report, the organization has actively contributed to the national policy dialogue. “This has been through invited testimony, public comment on proposed rules, and meetings with federal agencies. Our efforts have helped shape a more informed and nuanced approach to crypto regulation,” Bratcher commented. Crypto-friendly states like Florida also have communities helping to ensure that lawmakers understand Web3 technology to pass better policies. James Slusser, a Polkadot Senior Ambassador, told Cryptonews that Polkadot plays a key role in shaping crypto-friendly legislation by offering lawmakers a direct line to the technology’s builders. “Polkadot is in a unique position to educate and inform public policy. We support state-level engagement through organizations like the Florida Blockchain Business Association (FBBA) and the Texas Blockchain Council, while also contributing to national efforts through groups like the Blockchain Association and the North American Blockchain Association,” Slusser explained. He added that these platforms allow Polkadot to collaborate with policymakers and industry peers to advocate for clear, innovation-friendly regulation. “For example, this year I represented Polkadot during FBBA’s Blockchain Day at the Florida Capitol, where we met directly with lawmakers to discuss how Web3 technology can support economic growth, digital infrastructure, and citizen empowerment in the state of Florida,” Slusser said. Education Remains Key While it’s clear that grassroots organizations are helping influence crypto policies in the U.S., a key challenge remains education. Slusser pointed out that he believes the biggest issue here is bridging the gap between complex technical systems and public policy frameworks. “Many lawmakers are eager to learn but lack structured, neutral resources that explain blockchain technology in a meaningful way,” he said. Echoing this, Bratcher noted that overcoming misinformation and political inertia in Washington remains problematic. “Many lawmakers still misunderstand the technology or associate it with illicit activity,” he said. Education remains key to combat these challenges, which is why groups like TBC and Polkadot are focused on new initiatives. For instance, Slusser shared that earlier this year, Polkadot launched a “Blockchain Basics for Policymakers.” The course was led by Dr. Lisa Cameron, founder of the UKUS Crypto Alliance and a former Member of the British Parliament. “The course was held in Zug, Switzerland—often called Crypto Valley—and was attended by a cross-party delegation of British MPs, equipping them with practical knowledge about blockchain and Web3 technologies,” Slusser said. Bratcher added that TBC regularly hosts educational summits, like The North American Blockchain Summit and USSAIC in Washington, D.C. “This helps us maintain a constant presence with both state and federal policymakers.” Lynaugh further remarked that SWC has plans to launch college chapters in the future. “SWC has only been around for 2 years now, so we need more people to continue to join us and take action when the time comes,” he said.
Chainbase
C$0,26321+0,92%
DAR Open Network
D$0,03738+3,23%
MemeCore
M$0,45965+2,34%
U
U$0,02529-12,64%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004279+4,06%
Paylaşın
CryptoNews2025/08/07 05:34
Crypto tokens and stocks to watch out for following SEC's Project Crypto: Bitwise

Crypto tokens and stocks to watch out for following SEC's Project Crypto: Bitwise

In a note to investors on Tuesday, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated that several Layer-1 tokens and crypto-focused stocks present a strong investment opportunity following the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) Project Crypto initiative.
Solayer
LAYER$0,6474+3,50%
Paylaşın
Fxstreet2025/08/07 04:50
MetaMask adds support for Sei

MetaMask adds support for Sei

MetaMask has added native support for Sei in a strategic collaboration that will see users benefit from a new cross-chain swaps and asset bridge. Self-custody web3 wallet MetaMask, which is developed by Consensys, says it has integrated layer-1 blockchain Sei…
SEI
SEI$0,3304+6,99%
CROSS
CROSS$0,30645+2,61%
Solayer
LAYER$0,6474+3,50%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02988+3,28%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/08/07 04:13
Pump.fun Surges Past letsBONK.fun to Reclaim Solana Meme Coin Crown – Can It Hold the Lead?

Pump.fun Surges Past letsBONK.fun to Reclaim Solana Meme Coin Crown – Can It Hold the Lead?

After nearly a month of trailing behind, meme coin launchpad Pump.fun has reclaimed its spot at the top of the Solana ecosystem, overtaking rival letsBONK.fun in key performance metrics. The shift marks a new chapter in the increasingly competitive meme coin wars unfolding on Solana. As of August 6, Pump.fun surpassed letsBONK.fun in 24-hour trading volume, revenue, tokens minted, and token graduations. It’s the first time since July 7 that Pump.fun has outpaced letsBONK.fun in daily volume, indicating a strong resurgence in user activity and momentum. Pump.fun Surges Ahead in Volume, Revenue, and Token Launches on Solana On that day alone, Pump.fun recorded over $144.5 million in graduation volume, far ahead of letsBONK.fun’s $34.6 million. Tokens from Pump.fun also posted $525 million in post-graduation trading volume, while tokens from letsBONK.fun recorded $305 million. Source: Dune Analytics/ @adam_tehc This post-graduation volume shows the continued interest in meme coins launched on Pump.fun even after their initial minting. Revenue trends also point to a similar comeback. Pump.fun pulled in $1.38M on August 6, compared to $282,342 for letsBONK.fun. It’s a shift in momentum that breaks a streak held by letsBONK.fun since early July. Source: Dune Analytics/ @adam_tehc However, zooming out to the past seven days, letsBONK.fun still leads in overall revenue, generating $4.55 million compared to Pump.fun’s $2.33 million, according to data from DefiLlama. The volume surge has been mirrored by a spike in new token creation. In the past 24 hours, Pump.fun users minted 23,499 new tokens, outpacing the 6,406 created on letsBONK.fun. Source: Dune Analytics/ @adam_tehc Token graduations, a metric used to gauge which projects are gaining traction and reaching liquidity milestones, also leaned toward Pump.fun. It recorded 170 graduations, while letsBONK.fun saw 71. Source: Dune Analytics/ @adam_tehc Additionally, the data showed that Pump.fun retains a slight advantage in user activity. It engaged 94,172 unique addresses in the past day, compared to 78,617 for letsBONK.fun. The rivalry between the two platforms has defined much of Solana’s meme coin activity over the past two months. letsBONK.fun had taken the lead in early July by building strong community engagement and dominating weekly charts for revenue and token launches. But Pump.fun’s recent resurgence shows that competition remains unpredictable. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko acknowledged the shift on X, writing, “Competition never ends. There are no moats or free lunches in crypto.” Competition never ends. There are no moats or free lunches in crypto. https://t.co/lcuzpbFk0V — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) August 6, 2025 Since their emergence, both platforms have transformed the way meme coins are launched and traded on Solana. Their rise has turned Solana into one of the most active chains for community-driven token creation, pushing daily on-chain volumes and user activity to new highs. The question now is whether Pump.fun can hold the lead. While its latest numbers are strong, the meme coin launchpad space remains volatile, and dominance can change in a matter of days. For now, Pump.fun has pulled ahead, but as the last month has shown, in Solana’s meme coin wars, nothing stays still for long. Pump.fun Token Outpaces letsBONK.fun Token Amid Shifting Sentiment in Solana Meme Coin Market Pump.fun is showing signs of renewed momentum in the Solana meme coin ecosystem, with its $PUMP token emerging as one of the market’s top performers. At time of writing, $PUMP traded at $0.003425, marking a 3.1% gain in 24 hours and 32.3% over the week, outperforming the broader crypto market, which fell by 2.10% in the same period, according to CoinGecko. Source: CoinGecko Meanwhile, tokens linked to the letsBONK.Fun ecosystem has struggled. Its native token, $BONK, dropped 0.5% in the last 24 hours and 12.6% over the week. Graphite Protocol ($GP), the infrastructure token behind letsBONK.fun, declined 16.2% in a day and over 50% for the week. $USELESS, a key meme coin on the platform, is also down more than 7%. Source: CoinGecko Pump.fun’s resurgence appears tied to recent developments, including the launch of a public revenue dashboard on August 4. In the days leading up to it, the platform used roughly $8,740 worth of SOL to buy back $PUMP, equivalent to 102% of its revenue over that period. introducing the pump fun revenue dashboard 🔥 pump fun's daily revenues & $PUMP purchases can now be tracked in real time using https://t.co/fxyCTVUuBj in the past 6 days, pump fun purchased ~8,740 SOL worth of $PUMP , equating to 102% of total revenue over that time period. pic.twitter.com/xWxy85en7t — pump.fun (@pumpdotfun) August 4, 2025 The platform has also been preparing a new rewards program intended to boost engagement, though details remain undisclosed. LetsBONK.fun has responded with its own buybacks, allocating 440 SOL on August 3 to purchase top tokens based on community metrics. However, its ecosystem market cap dropped 20.8% in just one day, now standing at $389 million. win and help win ❗️❗️❗️ on August 3rd, 2025, a total of 440 $SOL was spent buying back top pairs based on both market cap and community engagement. we bought 44 $SOL worth of each of the top 10 tokens on BONKfun after #USELESS . tokens included: $ANI $HOSICO $MOMO $BUCKY $KORI … — letsBONK.fun (@bonk_fun) August 5, 2025 Pump.fun has also taken steps to improve transparency by acquiring Kolscan , an on-chain wallet tracking tool. A larger update may be on the horizon, with co-founder Alon teasing a “huge announcement” for community coins. huge announcement coming for organic community coins in the pump fun ecosystem this week. — alon (@a1lon9) August 4, 2025 As both platforms adjust strategies, the battle for dominance in Solana’s meme coin space remains fluid. Pump.fun’s recent gains, however, have sparked a clear shift in momentum.
Paylaşın
CryptoNews2025/08/07 04:10
This token matching early SHIB growth speed could soar 9,000% in 90 days

This token matching early SHIB growth speed could soar 9,000% in 90 days

Little Pepe gains speed as SHIB-style surge looms, with 9,000% growth forecast and real Layer-2 infrastructure. #partnercontent
RealLink
REAL$0,05157+0,78%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001357+5,27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01683+5,45%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02675+7,60%
Solayer
LAYER$0,6474+3,50%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/08/07 03:13
Roman Storm convicted in Tornado Cash case, but jury balks at key DOJ claims

Roman Storm convicted in Tornado Cash case, but jury balks at key DOJ claims

Roman Storm’s trial ended with a partial victory for prosecutors, but not the sweeping condemnation they sought. Convicted of running an unlicensed money transmitter, he avoided a more damning outcome as jurors couldn’t agree on whether Tornado Cash was a…
Threshold
T$0,01784+3,36%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1023+2,27%
Storm Trade
STORM$0,01402-1,95%
Notcoin
NOT$0,002305+5,63%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/08/07 03:01

Populyar Xəbərlər

Daha çox

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days

The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH

PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year