2025-08-09 Saturday
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Orca DAO proposes 55,000 SOL staking and a two-year ORCA buyback program
PANews reported on August 7th that the Orca DAO, associated with Solana's liquidity protocol Orca, has proposed a new governance plan, staking up to approximately 55,000 SOL to Orca validators
SOL
$181.39
+3.42%
ORCA
$2.733
+6.63%
DAO
$0.1263
-0.47%
PANews
2025/08/07 08:34
Iren Mining Company's Bitcoin Production and Mining Machine Utilization Rate Surpassed MARA in July
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to The Block, mining company Iren Limited (stock code: IREN) announced that it has surpassed competitor MARA in both production and mining machine
BLOCK
$0.1967
-13.57%
PANews
2025/08/07 08:21
CME Fed Watch: The probability of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve is 93.6%.
PANews reported on August 7th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 6.4%, and the probability of a
PANews
2025/08/07 08:16
A certain whale/institution has increased its holdings by another 27,073 ETH in the past 20 hours, worth approximately $97.62 million.
PANews reported on August 7th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, whales/institutions that have been hoarding ETH after creating wallets through BitGo have continued to receive 27,073 ETH (US$97.62
ETH
$4,189.79
+7.45%
PANews
2025/08/07 07:59
MetaMask has integrated Sei blockchain, now integrating 11 chains
PANews reported on August 7th that MetaMask announced it has integrated the Sei blockchain, bringing the total number of supported blockchains to 11. This integration will bring native support for
SEI
$0.3301
+6.89%
NOW
$0.00819
+0.98%
PANews
2025/08/07 07:55
Trump says he will nominate interim Fed governor in coming days
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that he may nominate an interim Federal Reserve board member to fill the vacant seat in the next few
TRUMP
$9.607
+3.96%
MAY
$0.05103
+0.90%
PANews
2025/08/07 07:49
Pantera Survey: The number of people receiving compensation in the form of digital assets will triple by 2024, of which 9.6% will be paid in stablecoins
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Cointelegraph, a report from venture capital firm Pantera Capital shows that the number of cryptocurrency professionals receiving compensation in digital assets has
FORM
$4.0246
+2.36%
PAID
$0.0233
-15.27%
PEOPLE
$0.02058
+7.97%
PANews
2025/08/07 07:44
Crypto investment startup Parataxis will raise $640 million after merging with SilverBox Corp IV to support BTC purchases.
PANews reported on August 7th that crypto investment startup Parataxis Holdings will merge with SilverBox Corp IV SPAC, aiming to raise $640 million for a Bitcoin fund management company that
BTC
$117,093.2
+0.38%
STARTUP
$0.01873
-1.76%
FUND
$0.025
-8.72%
PANews
2025/08/07 07:35
Standard Chartered Bank: Ethereum fund management companies are currently "highly worthy of investment" and are superior to US spot ETH ETFs
PANews reported on August 7 that Geoffrey Kendrick, global head of digital asset research at Standard Chartered Bank, said that Ethereum fund management companies are currently "extremely worthy of investment"
FUND
$0.025
-8.72%
ETH
$4,189.79
+7.45%
BANK
$0.05858
+3.49%
PANews
2025/08/07 07:23
Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm convicted of unlicensed money transmitting charges, but jury split on money laundering and sanctions charges
PANews reported on August 7 that according to The Block, a Manhattan jury found Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm guilty of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmission business, but
STORM
$0.01402
-1.95%
BLOCK
$0.1967
-13.57%
PANews
2025/08/07 07:16
