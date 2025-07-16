2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Experts say Wall Street Ponke could outrun Shib, Pepe; here’s why

Experts say Wall Street Ponke could outrun Shib, Pepe; here’s why

Wall Street Ponke, an Ethereum-based memecoin, gains early traction and trader interest as SHIB and PEPE lose momentum. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/16 02:27
DOJ, CFTC close Polymarket case months after FBI raid, no charges filed

Eight months after FBI agents stormed his Soho penthouse, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan has the last laugh. The DOJ and CFTC quietly dropped their probes with nothing to show, exposing the cracks in Washington’s crypto crackdown. On July 15, Bloomberg…
Crypto.news2025/07/16 02:09
Solana price prediction for July 2025 – SOL bulls targeting the $200 mark next?

Solana continues to remain one of the leaders in this ongoing bull rally. It held the $150 support with conviction, and now bulls are eyeing the $200 resistance next. Can $200 come from the current price of $165, or will…
Crypto.news2025/07/16 02:03
BlackRock’s Q2 Digital Asset Inflows Reach $14B, Total AUM Hits $79.6B

BlackRock reported $14.1 billion in digital asset net inflows for the second quarter of 2025, pushing the firm’s total assets under management (AUM) in this segment to $79.6 billion. Although digital assets still represent just 1% of BlackRock’s $12.5 trillion in total AUM, the category is emerging as one of its fastest-growing product lines. Digital assets contributed hugely to BlackRock’s broader ETF performance. Within the firm’s $85 billion in total ETF inflows during Q2, digital products alone accounted for $14 billion. Year-to-date, digital asset net inflows have reached $17 billion, showing persistent institutional interest despite a complex macroeconomic backdrop. Revenue Contribution Remains Modest—For Now Digital assets generated $40 million in base fees and securities lending revenue in Q2 2025, also accounting for 1% of BlackRock’s total revenue from investment advisory and administration services. While modest compared to traditional asset classes, the figure reflects a growing stream of yield-generating exposure from crypto-related products . CEO Larry Fink attributed some of the firm’s performance momentum to digital assets, along with custom strategies and technology-led platforms like Aperio. BlackRock Shows Long-Term Commitment to Digital Finance In a statement accompanying the results, CEO Larry Fink emphasized the growing role of digital assets in attracting a new generation of investors. “We’re attracting a new and increasingly global generation of investors through things like our digital assets offerings,” he said. Digital assets are currently reported under the ETF category, alongside core equity and fixed income. However, with digital assets contributing nearly 31% of alternative product flows in Q2, they are becoming a key pillar of the firm’s alternative investment strategy. While digital assets remain a small slice of the overall portfolio, BlackRock’s growing involvement in tokenized finance, ETFs, and related infrastructure suggests a long-term commitment to institutional crypto adoption. “These are just the early days in our next phase of even stronger growth,” Fink added. BlackRock Shares Tumble BlackRock shares fell more than 6% after a major institutional client based in Asia withdrew $52 billion from its index funds during the second quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported. The withdrawal illustrates the volatility that even the world’s largest asset manager can face from a small number of large clients, particularly in passive investment vehicles. Still, BlackRock’s overall performance remained strong, with total assets under management climbing to a record $12.53 trillion. According to the WSJ , net income rose 6.5% year-over-year to $1.59 billion, indicating operational resilience in the face of short-term outflows. The firm also reported increased revenue driven by higher base fees and strong flows into active strategies and ETFs, suggesting that BlackRock continues to diversify its growth drivers beyond traditional index products.
CryptoNews2025/07/16 02:03
Trump calls for GENIUS Act to pass Tuesday, despite reports of later vote

Republicans are planning to hold votes on three pieces of crypto-related legislation, but it’s unclear if they’ll be able to meet the president’s accelerated timeline.
PANews2025/07/16 01:48
Dow Jones drops 300 points on CPI data, NVIDIA stock lifts Nasdaq on China news

U.S. stocks were mixed as rising inflation and trade war coincides with Nvidia's strong performance.
Crypto.news2025/07/16 01:42
TRX holds strong despite downward flip for top altcoins

TRON price slipped on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market hit the rocks amid a sudden dip for Bitcoin, but bulls remained largely in control as the altcoin hovered between $0.2955 and $0.3029. As the sell-off pressure for Bitcoin (BTC) hit…
Crypto.news2025/07/16 01:34
Crypto market booms again: Here’s why investors are choosing Mint Miner

Bitcoin breaks $120k, XRP $3, and cloud mining platforms like Mint Miner gain traction amid market frenzy. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/16 01:15
Boundless beta launch triggers new era of zero-knowledge market infrastructure

The launch of Boundless’ incentivized testnet marks crypto’s first real stress test for production-ready zero-knowledge infrastructure. With the Ethereum Foundation and EigenLayer as early adopters, the scramble to operationalize ZK proofs across chains has officially begun. According to a press…
Crypto.news2025/07/16 01:06
Market revival could catapult Pi coin to $5 and beyond, 50x potential

Pi Network eyes a potential 50x rally, while XYZVerse rises as the newest memecoin backed by global sports fan communities. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/16 00:45

