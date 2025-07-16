MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 5,188 ETH 10 hours ago, with a total holding of 300,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming 's purchases are still ongoing. 10 hours ago, the agency purchased another 5,188 ETH (about $15.86 million) through Coinbase
ETH
$4,190.83
+7.67%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 08:09
Can PoL v2 make BeraChain stronger?
1. The core breakthrough of PoL v2: from liquidity incentives to value closed loop The "mainnet asset dilemma" of traditional public chains has existed for a long time. Although tokens
POL
$0.2499
+5.04%
CORE
$0.5288
+1.61%
LOOP
$0.01503
-3.34%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 08:00
UK releases wholesale financial market digitalization strategy to promote DLT and stablecoin innovation
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the official website of the British government, the British government announced a strategy for the digitalization of wholesale financial markets, which explicitly
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 07:58
Pump.Fun is suspected to have transferred 98,000 SOL to the repurchase address, worth about 16 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 16 that on-chain information showed that Pump.Fun had allegedly transferred 98,000 SOLs, worth approximately US$16 million, to the repurchase address. Earlier, there was market news that
FUN
$0.009047
+0.04%
SOL
$181.86
+3.58%
PUMP
$0.003373
+1.26%
SOLS
$0.00407
-0.97%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 07:55
Jonathan Gould Inaugurated as 32nd Director of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Jonathan V. Gould was sworn in as the
U
$0.02475
-14.50%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 07:46
Trump: Tariff letters will be sent to small countries soon, with tariff rates slightly higher than 10%
PANews July 16 news, US President Trump said on Tuesday that tariff letters for smaller countries will be sent out soon, adding that tariffs of "a little over 10%" may
TRUMP
$9.633
+4.33%
SENT
$0.000035
--%
MAY
$0.05098
+0.75%
SOON
$0.309
+64.27%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 07:40
Cantor Fitzgerald plans to reach a SPAC deal worth more than $4 billion with Bitcoin pioneer
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the Financial Times, Cantor Fitzgerald is in late-stage negotiations with Adam Back , an early Bitcoin supporter and founder of Blockstream Capital,
MORE
$0.1023
+2.34%
STAGE
$0.000047
+3.29%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 07:31
Donald Trump Jr.: Cryptocurrency will grow into a multi-trillion dollar industry
PANews reported on July 16 that Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of Trump, said: Cryptocurrency will grow into an industry worth (at least) trillions of dollars. I like Musk's
TRUMP
$9.633
+4.33%
GROW
$0.0101
-22.90%
LIKE
$0.009829
+3.32%
MULTI
$0.08267
+1.43%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 07:26
The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass the procedural vote on the encryption bill, and a second vote may be held on Wednesday
PANews reported on July 16 that according to a Politico reporter: The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass a procedural vote on cryptocurrency-related bills. According to Fox News, the
U
$0.02475
-14.50%
FOX
$0.03078
+6.24%
MAY
$0.05098
+0.75%
SECOND
$0.0000104
-6.30%
HOUSE
$0.030492
-6.81%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 07:16
"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?
This week, Washington has ushered in a critical moment known as "Crypto Week", and the U.S. Congress is accelerating a number of legislations supporting cryptocurrencies, heralding major changes in the
U
$0.02475
-14.50%
MAJOR
$0.18214
+8.45%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 07:00
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins
US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days