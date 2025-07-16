MEXC Birjası
Hong Kong-listed company Jiufang Zhitou plans to raise HK$746 million through rights issue to invest in stablecoin operators
PANews reported on July 16 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Jiufang Investment announced that it plans to allot up to 20
PANews
2025/07/16 11:51
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: China's AI models are "world-class" and China's open source AI is a catalyst for global progress
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun said: Artificial intelligence helps Chinese platforms such as Tencent Holdings. Models like DeepSeek, Alibaba and Tencent are
PANews
2025/07/16 11:40
The crypto market rose across the board, with ETH leading the gains by nearly 5%, and BTC falling back to $117,000
PANews reported on July 16 that according to SoSoValue data, most sectors of the crypto market rebounded today, with ETH rising 4.89% to $3,100, leading the mainstream currencies; BTC fell
PANews
2025/07/16 11:06
Fantasy.top, the ecological "flag bearer", has left. What happened to Blast?
By KarenZ, Foresight News In the early morning of July 15th, Beijing time, the Blast ecosystem decentralized card game Fantasy.top announced that it will migrate to the Base ecosystem and
PANews
2025/07/16 11:00
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.
According to PANews on July 16, the intraday trends of Hong Kong-listed stablecoin concept stocks were differentiated, with Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rising more than 7.5%, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising more
PANews
2025/07/16 10:28
Uniswap President and COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned
PANews reported on July 16 that Mary-Catherine Lader said she will start a new career chapter after serving as Uniswap president and COO for four years. She said that since
PANews
2025/07/16 10:19
HashKey Chain mainnet launches Paimon SpaceX tokenized special purpose fund
HashKey Chain announced that it has successfully deployed $SPCX (Paimon SpaceX SPV Token), a tokenized special purpose fund share of SpaceX, a US space exploration technology company, on its mainnet.
PANews
2025/07/16 10:18
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Sina Finance, Pandu Co., Ltd. announced that its Pandu Bitcoin ETF ( 02818.HK ) will be officially listed on the Hong Kong
PANews
2025/07/16 10:16
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the latest SEC disclosure documents, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, through his related entities, holds a total of 5,094,000 common shares of BitMine
PANews
2025/07/16 10:12
House GOP plans quick re-vote on crypto bills amid CBDC dispute
House Speaker Mike Johnson says he’ll look to move forward with three crypto bills on Wednesday after some Republican lawmakers pulled support over wanting a CBDC ban.
PANews
2025/07/16 10:08
