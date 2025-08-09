MEXC Birjası
Issuing a coin and withdrawing a pool = a 4-year prison sentence! A complete analysis of the "minefield" of crypto employment for college students.
Author: Wenser; Editor: Qin Xiaofeng Produced by | Odaily Planet Daily The cryptocurrency industry has always been a dark forest, requiring vigilance not only against on-chain security threats but also
PANews
2025/08/09 10:28
A whale in a certain band bought 2,045 ETH five hours ago at an average price of $4,057.6.
PANews reported on August 9th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored the trading volume. Five hours ago, the whale pfm.eth spent 2.917 million USDC and 5.39 million USDT to buy 2,045 ETH at
PANews
2025/08/09 10:24
Linea releases its product roadmap for the next nine months
PANews reported on August 9th that Linea released its product roadmap for the next nine months, focusing on four key areas of progress: Performance: Scaling Ethereum by reaching 0.5 gGas/s
PANews
2025/08/09 10:10
Over the past month, over 1.035 million ETH have been hoarded by multiple unknown whales/institutions, worth approximately $4.167 billion.
PANews reported on August 9th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring revealed that over 1.035 million ETH (worth $4.167 billion) had been hoarded by multiple unknown whales and institutions through
PANews
2025/08/09 09:57
Montenegro's former justice minister proposes issuing €500 million in five-year government bonds to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum
PANews reported on August 9th that Montenegro's former Justice Minister, Andrej Milovi, has proposed an urgent issuance of €500 million in five-year government bonds to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum, aiming
PANews
2025/08/09 09:51
BlackRock: No plans to file an XRP or SOL ETF at this time
PANews reported on August 9th that BlackRock, according to The Block, has stated that it currently has no plans to submit an XRP or SOL ETF. Companies including ProShares, 21Shares,
PANews
2025/08/09 09:36
SBI Clarifies XRP ETF Status With Filing Timed For Regulatory Breakthrough
XRP is surging into the spotlight as institutional demand accelerates, with SBI positioning for gold-and-crypto ETF ambitions amid mounting speculation and growing anticipation for Japan’s regulatory approval. SBI Builds XRP Ecosystem Ahead of Japan’s Potential Approval for Crypto Asset ETFs Rising institutional interest in XRP, coupled with growing market speculation over potential exchange-traded funds (ETFs) […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 09:30
Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf's net loss widened to over $79 million in the first half of the year
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to The Block, Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf's second-quarter financial report showed that its net loss widened to over $79 million in the first
PANews
2025/08/09 09:13
Thumzup Media Corporation, a publicly listed company, has launched a share offering to raise funds for cryptocurrency and mining investments.
PANews reported on August 9th that Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a publicly traded social media marketing company, announced that it has commenced an offering of shares with a par
PANews
2025/08/09 09:04
A whale sold 7,200 ETH worth approximately $28.49 million in the past 18 hours.
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 7,200 ETH at $3,957 in the past 18 hours, with a total value of $28.49 million.
PANews
2025/08/09 08:44
