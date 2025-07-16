2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
PayPal Supports PYUSD on Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Solana Networks

PayPal Supports PYUSD on Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Solana Networks

PANews reported on July 16 that PayPal updated its cryptocurrency service terms on July 16, 2025, explicitly supporting the issuance and use of PYUSD stablecoins on the Arbitrum network. PYUSD
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 15:59
Sui Q2 report: TVL exceeded US$2.5 billion, and transaction volume increased by 30.54% year-on-year

Sui Q2 report: TVL exceeded US$2.5 billion, and transaction volume increased by 30.54% year-on-year

PANews reported on July 16 that Sui Foundation released the DeFi report for the second quarter of 2025, showing that its ecosystem TVL peaked at $2.555 billion on May 21,
SUI
SUI$3.9417+3.92%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002011-0.69%
MAY
MAY$0.05098+0.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000104-7.14%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 15:54
Why is the crypto down today?

Why is the crypto down today?

The crypto market slid lower on July 16 as rising U.S. inflation data dampened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, while some investors locked in profits following recent gains. According to data from CoinGecko, the total crypto market capitalization…
U
U$0.02475-14.50%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02679+7.80%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003125+15.31%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/16 15:40
Trump Secures 11 GOP Votes for GENIUS Act Following Oval Office Meeting — Vote Expected Tomorrow

Trump Secures 11 GOP Votes for GENIUS Act Following Oval Office Meeting — Vote Expected Tomorrow

President Donald Trump successfully rallied House Republicans back into line Tuesday night after personally meeting with GOP holdouts who had blocked major crypto legislation earlier in the day. The late-evening intervention secured commitments from 11 of the 12 Republicans needed to advance the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act and companion crypto bills. Trump Steps Up After Unexpected Defeat The House voted 196-223 against a procedural rule Tuesday during “Crypto Week” that would have allowed the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to advance to floor debate. The unexpected defeat threatened to derail the administration’s push for comprehensive digital asset legislation. Trump wrote on Truth Social. Many Republicans who voted against the bills expressed concerns that the GENIUS Act could enable a central bank digital currency despite language explicitly prohibiting the Federal Reserve from creating one. The bill states it “shall not be construed as expanding the Fed’s authority to offer services directly to the public.” The turnaround came after months of bipartisan work on the GENIUS Act, which passed the Senate 68-30 in June with 18 Democrats joining most Republicans. The legislation requires stablecoin issuers to maintain full dollar backing and establishes clear federal oversight frameworks. Republican Revolt Nearly Derails Crypto Legislation Thirteen Republicans initially voted against the procedural rule, citing fears about potential CBDC authorization. The “no” votes included prominent conservatives such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Chip Roy (Texas), and Andy Biggs (Ariz.). “ I just voted NO on the Rule for the GENIUS Act because it does not include a ban on Central Bank Digital Currency and because Speaker Johnson did not allow us to submit amendments, ” Rep. Greene wrote on X. The revolt occurred despite House Republicans’ strategy to advance the Senate version without amendments, thereby expediting the bill’s arrival at Trump’s desk. This approach was designed to deliver the first major crypto legislation to clear both chambers of Congress. Speaker Mike Johnson participated in Tuesday’s Oval Office meeting via telephone and committed to scheduling the re-vote as early as possible Wednesday morning. 🚨NOTICE OF ACTION🚨 The Committee granted, by a recorded vote of 8-4, a rule providing for consideration of H.R. 4016, H.R. 3633, H.R. 1919, and S. 1582. Thanks to @HouseAppropsGOP , @FinancialCmte , and @HouseAgGOP for their testimony tonight. pic.twitter.com/oAqzRkXVRa — House Rules Committee (@RulesReps) July 15, 2025 The Committee on Rules had granted an 8-4 vote providing consideration for the crypto bills following testimony from key House committees. Rep. Warren Davidson, a Republican who generally supports crypto policy, opposed the GENIUS Act strategy , calling the decision to separate the bills “designed to ultimately fail.” However, Financial Services Chair French Hill defended the approach, stating the bills “will protect investors, consumers, and make America a leader in financial technology.” Even Congressman Tim Moore has voiced his support on X in a post he made a few hours ago. Congress has a real opportunity to ensure America leads on crypto. The House must pass the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to protect innovation, privacy, and the future of the U.S. dollar. pic.twitter.com/dZsRMh40fT — Congressman Tim Moore (@RepTimMooreNC) July 15, 2025 The GENIUS Act would establish federal licensing requirements for stablecoin issuers and mandate full backing with U.S. dollars or equivalent liquid assets. Consumer protections are included for bankruptcy scenarios, with stablecoin holders receiving priority payments. Treasury Chief Champions Stablecoins as Dollar Reinforcement Tool Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has become one of the key advocates for the GENIUS Act, declaring that stablecoins can “reinforce dollar supremacy” rather than threaten U.S. monetary dominance. His comments directly address European concerns about American digital asset policies. Crypto is not a threat to the dollar. In fact, stablecoins can reinforce dollar supremacy. Digital assets are one of the most important phenomena in the world right now, yet they have been ignored by national governments for far too long. This administration is committed to… pic.twitter.com/vWsLgYyNW7 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) June 18, 2025 The Treasury chief characterized crypto as “one of the most important phenomena in the world right now “ while criticizing how digital assets have been “ignored by national governments for far too long.” His embrace contrasts sharply with growing European resistance to U.S. stablecoin expansion. Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti warned that U.S. stablecoin policies could pose a “more dangerous impact on the euro than trade tariffs.” European officials fear dollar-denominated stablecoins could undermine monetary sovereignty by offering Europeans alternative payment methods that bypass local financial institutions. The stablecoin market has grown from under $10 billion to $239 billion in five years, with 98% of stablecoins pegged to the dollar and 80% of transactions occurring outside the United States. This expansion has prompted the European Central Bank to accelerate its digital euro project , though implementation remains years away. In light of the near-conclusion of the political drama surrounding the GENIUS Act, Federal banking regulators issued guidance on Monday, clarifying that banks can provide cryptocurrency custody services in both fiduciary and non-fiduciary arrangements. The joint statement from the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and OCC emphasized existing risk-management protocols while removing previous restrictions on crypto business engagement.
NEAR
NEAR$2.81+5.16%
Humanity
H$0.03878+4.16%
U
U$0.02475-14.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.05176+1.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.627+4.27%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04246+5.77%
Paylaşın
CryptoNews2025/07/16 15:40
Looking back at the 80-year development of AI, these 5 historical lessons are worth learning

Looking back at the 80-year development of AI, these 5 historical lessons are worth learning

By Gil Press Compiled by: Felix, PANews On July 9, 2025, Nvidia became the first public company to reach a market value of $4 trillion. Where will Nvidia and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1367+5.23%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 15:38
Linekong Interactive established LK Crypto Division to accelerate the layout of Web3 and RWA, and its stock price rose 25.5% in 24 hours

Linekong Interactive established LK Crypto Division to accelerate the layout of Web3 and RWA, and its stock price rose 25.5% in 24 hours

PANews reported on July 16 that Linekong Interactive Group, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced the establishment of the "LK Crypto" business unit to accelerate the layout of Web3 and RWA
Oasis
ROSE$0.02907+5.44%
Allo
RWA$0.005026+0.45%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 15:37
Momentum 6 Partners: Altcoins may usher in a strong cycle of 1 to 2 months, and Bitcoin is expected to exceed $150,000

Momentum 6 Partners: Altcoins may usher in a strong cycle of 1 to 2 months, and Bitcoin is expected to exceed $150,000

PANews reported on July 16 that Dennis Liu, general partner of Momentum 6, said that after Bitcoin broke through $123,000, altcoins may usher in a 1-2 month window for catch-up
CATCH
CATCH$0.0399-4.08%
MAY
MAY$0.05098+0.75%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 15:32
House eyes Wednesday re-vote on crypto bills after procedural defeat

House eyes Wednesday re-vote on crypto bills after procedural defeat

The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to retry a key procedural vote on Wednesday, July 16, that would allow floor debate on a trio of major cryptocurrency bills, after GOP hardliners derailed the effort on Tuesday. As reported by…
U
U$0.02475-14.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.18218+8.48%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.030705-6.13%
OrdinalsBot
TRIO$0.2119+4.33%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/16 15:21
GameStop may accept crypto payments for trading card purchases: report

GameStop may accept crypto payments for trading card purchases: report

GameStop, the American video game retailer, will consider accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for trading card purchases, according to the company’s CEO, Ryan Cohen. During his latest appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Cohen said the company is exploring the use of crypto…
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5256-0.46%
MAY
MAY$0.05098+0.75%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00009487+15.34%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/16 15:08
JP Morgan to ‘get involved’ in stablecoins despite CEO skepticism

JP Morgan to ‘get involved’ in stablecoins despite CEO skepticism

TradFi giant JPMorgan Chase is moving ahead with stablecoin-related efforts, even as CEO Jamie Dimon remains unconvinced of their broader appeal.  On the bank’s latest earnings call, according to CNBC, Dimon revealed that JPMorgan plans to be actively involved in…
GET
GET$0.006788+24.68%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05868+3.58%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/16 15:06

Populyar Xəbərlər

Daha çox

Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days