MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Aethir and Credible partner to launch DePIN credit card
PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, the decentralized GPU cloud network Aethir has partnered with the lending protocol Credible Finance to launch the first DePIN credit card
DEPIN
$0.000000398
+80.90%
GPU
$0.4193
+6.74%
CLOUD
$0.08928
+0.39%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 20:05
Crypto Infrastructure Giant Talos Acquires Coin Metrics for Over $100 Million
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Fortune magazine, crypto infrastructure giant Talos announced the acquisition of blockchain data provider Coin Metrics. People familiar with the matter revealed that
PEOPLE
$0.02082
+9.81%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 20:02
Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, plans to accumulate 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, the board of directors of Matador Technologies Inc, a Canadian listed company, approved a long-term Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which will expand
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 19:51
Swedish Refine Group AB launches Bitcoin treasury strategy with $1m funding
Swedish digital-commerce company Refine Group has announced that it will be diving into digital assets as a third business area by launching a Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy. According to a recently published press release, the company aims to strengthen its financial…
AB
$0.008146
+0.15%
AREA
$0.01481
-7.95%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 19:47
Strategy executives: Even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, there is still enough collateral to cover all liabilities
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Bitcoin News, Strategy's Bitcoin strategy manager Chaitanya Jain said that even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, "Strategy will still
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 19:37
EU Sanctions A7 Crypto Network Linked to Russian Election Interference
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt, the EU has sanctioned key actors who used cryptocurrencies to interfere in elections and circumvent sanctions, including the pro-Kremlin Simeon Boikov
PRO
$0.8019
+2.76%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 19:30
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Paidun monitoring, the development team of the Ethereum Foundation has transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$3.15 million) to the address EF2 (0xc061...0B6d).
ETH
$4,194.46
+7.74%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 18:47
Ark Invest sold $13.3 million of Coinbase shares and $8.7 million of Bitcoin ETF yesterday
PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 34,207 shares of Coinbase from its ARKW fund on July 15, worth approximately US$13.3 million.
FUND
$0.025
-8.72%
ARK
$0.4733
+2.89%
BLOCK
$0.1869
-17.37%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 18:24
DEA, FBI Seize $10 Million in Cryptocurrency Linked to Sinaloa Drug Cartel
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized
U
$0.02475
-14.50%
JUSTICE
$0.00009005
+5.33%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 18:17
DEA, FBI bust Sinaloa cartel, confiscate $10M in cryptocurrency
US authorities confiscated massive drug quantities and dismantled meth labs nationwide while pursuing crypto-linked cartel operatives.
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/16 18:11
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins
US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days