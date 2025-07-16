2025-08-09 Saturday

Aethir and Credible partner to launch DePIN credit card

PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, the decentralized GPU cloud network Aethir has partnered with the lending protocol Credible Finance to launch the first DePIN credit card
DepinTech
NodeAI
Cloud
PANews2025/07/16 20:05
Crypto Infrastructure Giant Talos Acquires Coin Metrics for Over $100 Million

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Fortune magazine, crypto infrastructure giant Talos announced the acquisition of blockchain data provider Coin Metrics. People familiar with the matter revealed that
ConstitutionDAO
PANews2025/07/16 20:02
Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, plans to accumulate 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, the board of directors of Matador Technologies Inc, a Canadian listed company, approved a long-term Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which will expand
PANews2025/07/16 19:51
Swedish Refine Group AB launches Bitcoin treasury strategy with $1m funding

Swedish digital-commerce company Refine Group has announced that it will be diving into digital assets as a third business area by launching a Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy. According to a recently published press release, the company aims to strengthen its financial…
Newton
Areon Network
Crypto.news2025/07/16 19:47
Strategy executives: Even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, there is still enough collateral to cover all liabilities

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Bitcoin News, Strategy's Bitcoin strategy manager Chaitanya Jain said that even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, "Strategy will still
PANews2025/07/16 19:37
EU Sanctions A7 Crypto Network Linked to Russian Election Interference

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt, the EU has sanctioned key actors who used cryptocurrencies to interfere in elections and circumvent sanctions, including the pro-Kremlin Simeon Boikov
Propy
PANews2025/07/16 19:30
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Paidun monitoring, the development team of the Ethereum Foundation has transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$3.15 million) to the address EF2 (0xc061...0B6d).
Ethereum
PANews2025/07/16 18:47
Ark Invest sold $13.3 million of Coinbase shares and $8.7 million of Bitcoin ETF yesterday

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 34,207 shares of Coinbase from its ARKW fund on July 15, worth approximately US$13.3 million.
FUND
ARK
Blockstreet
PANews2025/07/16 18:24
DEA, FBI Seize $10 Million in Cryptocurrency Linked to Sinaloa Drug Cartel

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized
U
AssangeDAO
PANews2025/07/16 18:17
DEA, FBI bust Sinaloa cartel, confiscate $10M in cryptocurrency

US authorities confiscated massive drug quantities and dismantled meth labs nationwide while pursuing crypto-linked cartel operatives.
PANews2025/07/16 18:11

