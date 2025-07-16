2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
EU Sanctions crypto entities for election interference, disinformation

EU Sanctions crypto entities for election interference, disinformation

The EU has sanctioned multiple entities for using cryptocurrencies to evade restrictions, channel funds, and propagate pro‑Russian disinformation and election interference.
Propy
PRO$0.8019+2.76%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 22:08
Dow rises as Wall Street digests earnings, inflation data

Dow rises as Wall Street digests earnings, inflation data

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested strong earnings results from major banks and the latest producer price index data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 140 points and 0.16% respectively, while Nasdaq…
U
U$0.02475-14.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.278+3.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.18224+8.52%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/16 22:07
Tether Treasury mints 2 billion USDT on Ethereum

Tether Treasury mints 2 billion USDT on Ethereum

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has just minted a total of 2 billion USDT in two batches on the Ethereum chain.
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 21:52
China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) disclosed that its carbon credit stablecoin protocol has completed testing

China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) disclosed that its carbon credit stablecoin protocol has completed testing

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) issued an announcement that Future Marvel Limited, a subsidiary of the group, has successfully completed the
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14564+0.24%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 21:40
Morgan Stanley executives: Stablecoins are being actively discussed for their application scenarios

Morgan Stanley executives: Stablecoins are being actively discussed for their application scenarios

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Morgan Stanley's chief financial officer said that the application scenarios of stablecoins are being actively discussed.
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 21:38
H100 Group increased its holdings by 75.53 BTC, and its current Bitcoin holdings reached 370

H100 Group increased its holdings by 75.53 BTC, and its current Bitcoin holdings reached 370

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced an increase of 75.53 BTC, with an average purchase price of 1,142,038.26 Swedish kronor.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,374.41+0.68%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 21:37
Analysis: Upcoming TRUMP tokens will test market demand and increase Trump’s wealth

Analysis: Upcoming TRUMP tokens will test market demand and increase Trump’s wealth

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, a batch of Trump memecoins that will be unlocked this week will not only test the real demand of the cryptocurrency
RealLink
REAL$0.05179+1.15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.63+4.31%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002318+5.22%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 21:36
Ethereum Strategic Reserve Company BTCS Inc. is included in the Russell Micro-Cap Index

Ethereum Strategic Reserve Company BTCS Inc. is included in the Russell Micro-Cap Index

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BTCS Inc (BTCS), the US Ethereum strategic reserve company, has been officially included in the Russell Microcap Index.
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.001141-8.86%
Capverse
CAP$0.0669-1.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.278+3.31%
RUSSELL
RUSSELL$0.008364+48.40%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 21:30
Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract $20b, topping all asset classes since April

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract $20b, topping all asset classes since April

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have seen rapid growth in the second quarter of 2025, outpacing all other ETF classes.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000104-7.14%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/16 21:18
Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August

Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August

PANews reported on July 16 that Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec revealed on the X platform that Solana's liquidity protocol Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August.
Orca
ORCA$2.741+7.15%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/16 21:17

Populyar Xəbərlər

Daha çox

Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days