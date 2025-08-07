MEXC Birjası
Some old YouTube accounts were stolen and used to promote fraudulent trading robots. The scam has currently stolen 256 ETH
PANews reported on August 7th that cybersecurity firm SentinelLABS reported that several YouTube accounts that previously published crypto news and investment tips had been compromised by criminals to promote scam
ETH
$4,189.29
+7.52%
SCAM
$0.0000049
--%
PANews
2025/08/07 14:13
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 82.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 913.45.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to an official announcement, Japanese fashion brand ANAP purchased 82.33 BTC and currently owns a total of 913.45 BTC.
BTC
$117,074.51
+0.39%
PANews
2025/08/07 14:03
Fuel and Rockets: Is the Perpetual Contract the Engine of This Round of Alt-Bull Market?
The 2025 crypto bull market may already be here, but the way it roars will be unlike any other. If you're still focusing on spot trading volume to gauge market
HERE
$0.0005
-12.12%
BULL
$0.00408
-1.89%
MAY
$0.05103
+0.90%
FUEL
$0.00754
+3.71%
ALT
$0.003127
+2.99%
PANews
2025/08/07 14:00
Caila, the AI agent for the BNB Chain ecosystem, announced on X that it is entering the Kalshi
PANews reported on August 7th that Caila, an AI agent within the BNB Chain ecosystem, has begun participating in the weather forecast section of Kalshi, a US CFTC-regulated prediction market
BNB
$807.81
+2.70%
AI
$0.1366
+4.91%
PANews
2025/08/07 13:47
Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed shares surged over 20% in the day.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed stock rose by more than 20% during the day, possibly influenced by the news that "Cao
MORE
$0.1022
+2.16%
ROSE
$0.02899
+4.31%
PANews
2025/08/07 13:38
HashFlare founders ask US court to reduce prison time
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Cointelegraph, the co-founders of the defunct cryptocurrency mining service HashFlare asked a US judge to exempt them from additional imprisonment after admitting
PANews
2025/08/07 13:17
OpenAI may release GPT-5 tomorrow
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, OpenAI's official account posted on the social platform X that it would host a livestream
MAY
$0.05103
+0.90%
PANews
2025/08/07 13:05
Three major challenges behind Circle, the first compliant stablecoin
Circle's listing has sparked market attention to stablecoins, making it the first compliant stablecoin. However, there are hidden dangers behind the glamor. After reading Circle's IPO prospectus, we can actually
MAJOR
$0.18238
+8.73%
PANews
2025/08/07 13:00
Solana-based Meme Coins: PENGU, SPX eye further gains as selling pressure wanes
Solana-based meme coins, such as Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and SPX6900 (SPX), rank among the top performers in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours, at press time.
SPX
$1.9294
+8.74%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PENGU
$0.038394
+3.49%
GAINS
$0.02677
+7.63%
MEME
$0.001805
+4.21%
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 13:00
ETH holds $3.6K as Ethereum daily transactions near all-time high
Ethereum was trading at $3,658 at press time, posting a 2.2% gain over the last 24 hours as on-chain metrics show a surge in transaction activity. The price remains 30% higher than it was a month ago, even though it…
NEAR
$2.804
+4.74%
ETH
$4,189.29
+7.52%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 12:57
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH
PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year