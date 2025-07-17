MEXC Birjası
Whales continue to increase their holdings of Ethereum by spending tens of millions of dollars
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , three Ethereum whales are actively buying ETH . Among them, whale " 0x52e " spent $15.79 million to buy
ETH
$4 195,86
+7,68%
PANews
2025/07/17 08:36
James Wynn has closed his BTC long position of 40 times, making a profit of $368,100
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , James Wynn ( @JamesWynnReal ) has closed his BTC 40x long position, making a profit of $368,100, and has
BTC
$117 399,72
+0,66%
WYNN
$0,0002982
-4,36%
PANews
2025/07/17 08:25
World Liberty Fi spent tens of millions of dollars to buy 3007.4 Ethereum in the past 9 hours
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , World Liberty Fi spent $10 million USDC in the past 9 hours and purchased 3,007.4 Ethereum at a price
LIBERTY
$0,10008
-3,42%
USDC
$0,9997
--%
PANews
2025/07/17 08:04
As the Base ecosystem is being restructured, here are some potential targets worth investing in
On July 15, Coinbase Wallet officially announced that it would release a "major update" the next day. Previously, Base chain co-founder Jesse Pollak also spoke on the X platform, saying
HERE
$0,0005
-12,12%
MAJOR
$0,18224
+8,59%
WALLET
$0,02997
+3,70%
PANews
2025/07/17 08:00
UK MPs call for ban on cryptocurrency political donations
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, several British MPs have recently called for a ban on the use of cryptocurrencies for political donations, fearing that they are
BAN
$0,056
+2,18%
PANews
2025/07/17 08:00
Procedural vote on cryptocurrency bill in U.S. House reaches deadlock
PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the procedural votes of the U.S. House of Representatives, which were originally scheduled to advance three important cryptocurrency legislations during
U
$0,02475
-14,50%
HOUSE
$0,03069
-6,22%
BLOCK
$0,1892
-16,39%
PANews
2025/07/17 07:52
SharpLink Gaming purchased an additional 10,614 Ethereum worth $35.62 million
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens, SharpLink Gaming has added 10,614 Ethereum to its ETH strategy reserve, worth $35.62 million. Currently, the company holds a total
ETH
$4 195,86
+7,68%
PANews
2025/07/17 07:46
Federal Reserve Beige Book: Economic outlook is neutral to slightly pessimistic
PANews reported on July 17 that the Federal Reserve Beige Book: Economic activity grew slightly from the end of May to the beginning of July. The economic outlook is neutral
BOOK
$0,00000652
-9,19%
MAY
$0,05102
+0,88%
PANews
2025/07/17 07:33
U.S. House of Representatives passes procedural vote on cryptocurrency bill
PANews reported on July 17 that the U.S. House of Representatives passed a procedural vote on the cryptocurrency bill. The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives successfully passed a key procedural
U
$0,02475
-14,50%
HOUSE
$0,03069
-6,22%
PANews
2025/07/17 07:16
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes closed slightly higher, and Circle rose 19%
PANews reported on July 17 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 closing up 0.3%, and
U
$0,02475
-14,50%
ROSE
$0,02907
+5,47%
MAJOR
$0,18224
+8,59%
PANews
2025/07/17 07:09
