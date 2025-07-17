MEXC Birjası
2025-08-09 Saturday
ChatGPT for Mac launches recording mode for Plus users
PANews reported on July 17 that OpenAI has launched Record Mode in its ChatGPT app for macOS to Plus subscribers. This feature allows users to record system audio during meetings
PANews
2025/07/17 10:50
Security agency: Potential suspicious activities related to $VDS on BSC detected, with a loss of approximately $13,000
PANews reported on July 17 that blockchain security agency SlowMist issued an alert stating that MistEye detected potential suspicious activities related to $VDS on BSC, with the amount of losses
PANews
2025/07/17 10:31
The U.S. House of Representatives vote on cryptocurrency legislation is still ongoing, with the current result being 217 to 212
PANews reported on July 17, market news: The U.S. House of Representatives has enough votes to advance cryptocurrency legislation, and voting is still in progress. According to Eleanor Terrett, Congressman
PANews
2025/07/17 10:27
U.S. House Speaker Johnson: Republicans agree to promote cryptocurrency legislation
PANews reported on July 17 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson: The Republican Party agreed to promote cryptocurrency legislation.
PANews
2025/07/17 10:15
French lawmakers propose using surplus nuclear power for Bitcoin mining, with annual revenue of $150 million
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CryptoSlate, French lawmakers recently submitted a bill to the National Assembly, proposing a five-year Bitcoin mining pilot program to use excess power
PANews
2025/07/17 10:14
China Asset Management (Hong Kong) launches new tokenized fund: China Asset Management USD and RMB Digital Currency Fund
PANews reported on July 17 that according to China Asset Management (Hong Kong), following the successful launch of the world's first Hong Kong dollar tokenized money market fund in February
PANews
2025/07/17 10:07
Some large US banks plan to launch stablecoins
PANews reported on July 17 that several large U.S. financial institutions, including Bank of America and Citigroup, are working on launching stablecoins, a move that comes as the U.S. government
PANews
2025/07/17 10:00
Tether's circulation exceeds $160 billion, setting a new record high
PANews reported on July 17 that according to the transparency data on Tether's official website, the current net circulation of USDT has reached 160.261 billion US dollars, setting a record
PANews
2025/07/17 09:58
Raydium has repurchased 69.1 million RAYs with a total of US$190 million, accounting for 25% of the circulation.
PANews reported on July 17 that according to data released by Infra, as of July 2025, Raydium has invested a total of US$190.4 million USDC to repurchase $RAY, with a
PANews
2025/07/17 09:52
Base chain introduces Flashblocks, reducing block time to 200 milliseconds
PANews reported on July 17 that the Base chain launched Flashblocks technology, which shortened the block generation time from 2 seconds to 200 milliseconds, making it the fastest EVM chain
PANews
2025/07/17 09:38
