Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million
PANews reported on July 17 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/17 16:22
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister Discusses Bitcoin Strategy with El Salvador’s President
PANews reported on July 17 that Pakistan's Crypto Minister Bilal Bin Saqib recently met with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to discuss Bitcoin adoption strategies and signed a letter of intent
PANews
2025/07/17 16:13
Pakistan and El Salvador establish crypto-centered bilateral partnership: report
Pakistan and El Salvador have established a joint agreement to further advance crypto collaboration between the two countries, specifically in knowledge-sharing. According to a recent Bloomberg article, the Head of Crypto Council and special assistant to prime minister on crypto…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 16:11
Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.
PANews reported on July 17 that according to market data, Windtree, a US-listed company, rose 14.44% in pre-market trading and is currently trading at US$1.03. Earlier news, listed company Windtree
PANews
2025/07/17 16:08
Infini attackers have transferred 6,771 ETH, and 5,000 ETH has been deposited in Tornado Cash
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CertiK Alert monitoring, the address 0xfcc8 related to the Infini attack incident has transferred 6,771 ETH, of which 5,000 ETH (about 16.63
PANews
2025/07/17 15:47
After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%
PANews reported on July 17 that according to gmgn data, after Elon Musk announced that he would name Grok's male AI companion "Valentine", the market value of the meme coin
PANews
2025/07/17 15:41
The first Solana-based re-staking model, btcSOL, is now live
PANews reported on July 17 that according to official news, the first Solana-based re-staking model btcSOL has been officially launched. It supports users to stake SOL and automatically accumulate native
PANews
2025/07/17 15:20
Elon Musk to name Grok male AI companion Valentine
PANews reported on July 17 that Elon Musk announced on social media that he named the male partner of his AI platform Grok "Valentine". The name was taken from the
PANews
2025/07/17 15:18
CryptoQuant: Short-term holder data shows that BTC may still have 20%-25% room to rise
PANews reported on July 17 that CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost said that the MVRV indicator of short-term Bitcoin holders (STH) shows that the current market still has room to rise. MVRV
PANews
2025/07/17 15:12
Thai listed company DV8 completes financing of approximately US$7.4 million
PANews reported on July 17 that DV8 , a Thai listed company, announced the completion of its first round of financing, with a total fundraising of 241 million baht (about
PANews
2025/07/17 15:11
