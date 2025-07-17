2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Trump crypto coin analysis: Bollinger Bands point to a squeeze ahead of unlock

Trump crypto coin analysis: Bollinger Bands point to a squeeze ahead of unlock

Trump crypto coin price underperformed other top Solana meme coins as traders braced for a big token unlock on Friday. Official Trump (TRUMP) was trading at $10.10 on Thursday, a few points above this month’s low of $8.55. It has…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.629+4.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01687+5.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001821+5.32%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/17 20:53
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA

GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Zhitong Finance, GCL Technology (03800.HK) issued an announcement that on July 17, 2025, the company signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding
Allo
RWA$0.005026+0.41%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/17 20:51
Semler Scientific, a listed company, increased its holdings by 210 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,846 BTC

Semler Scientific, a listed company, increased its holdings by 210 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,846 BTC

PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent US$25 million to increase its holdings of 210 BTC and currently holds a
Bitcoin
BTC$117,330.44+0.59%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/17 20:48
BTC Digital strategically shifts to Ethereum and no longer holds Bitcoin, and completes $6 million in financing

BTC Digital strategically shifts to Ethereum and no longer holds Bitcoin, and completes $6 million in financing

PANews reported on July 17 that according to investing, BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) announced a strategic transformation and will focus on Ethereum as its core digital asset and no longer
Bitcoin
BTC$117,330.44+0.59%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5287+1.51%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/17 20:46
Red alert: Bonk price could crash as whale selling intensifies

Red alert: Bonk price could crash as whale selling intensifies

Bonk, the biggest Solana meme coin, continued its strong surge this week, reaching its highest level since December last year. Bonk (BONK) token jumped to a high of $0.000040, up by over 343% from its lowest level this year. This…
Bonk
BONK$0.00002734+5.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01687+5.83%
RedStone
RED$0.432+3.34%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001821+5.32%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/17 20:44
Sonic unveils Spark, AI tool to build Web3 apps with no code

Sonic unveils Spark, AI tool to build Web3 apps with no code

Sonic hopes its new AI tool will make Web3 development more accessible.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.22704+2.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10235+2.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1367+5.23%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.014135+314.63%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/17 20:41
Reporter: The GENIUS Act is expected to pass and be sent to Trump for signature

Reporter: The GENIUS Act is expected to pass and be sent to Trump for signature

PANews reported on July 17 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the Cryptocurrency Week agenda has been restarted, and the House of Representatives is expected to hold several major
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.629+4.19%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000035--%
Major
MAJOR$0.18214+8.60%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.030688-6.26%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04248+5.67%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/17 20:38
Publicly listed BitMine Immersion reveals that its Ethereum holdings are worth more than $1 billion

Publicly listed BitMine Immersion reveals that its Ethereum holdings are worth more than $1 billion

PANews reported on July 17 that BitMine Immersion (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) announced today that the value of its Ethereum and Ethereum equivalents has exceeded $1 billion. In order to advance
Moonveil
MORE$0.10235+2.27%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.111+2.20%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/17 20:36
GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture

GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture

The GM Vietnam 2025 conference will take place on 1-2 August 2025, which promises to be the largest Web3 event in Southeast Asia. This is stated in a press release shared by the event organizers with Incrypted. The venue will be the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, and Kyros Ventures and SSID will be co-organizers. […] Сообщение GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
GOMBLE
GM$0.009668-1.33%
Paylaşın
Incrypted2025/07/17 20:32
Jump Crypto exchanged about 11,800 stETH for ETH and transferred it out in the past hour, and some of them have been transferred to exchanges

Jump Crypto exchanged about 11,800 stETH for ETH and transferred it out in the past hour, and some of them have been transferred to exchanges

PANews reported on July 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Jump Crypto converted 11,802 stETH (US$40.5 million) into ETH in the past hour and transferred it to
Ethereum
ETH$4,192.88+7.57%
Lido Staked ETH
STETH$4,154.99+5.73%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/17 20:32

Populyar Xəbərlər

Daha çox

Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days