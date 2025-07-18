MEXC Birjası
A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" has just deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins (about $ 4.83 billion) into
ERA
$1.0415
+6.44%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/18 07:33
U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills
PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
U
$0.02475
-14.50%
HOUSE
$0.0307
-6.22%
ACT
$0.04251
+5.74%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/18 07:31
White House press secretary: Trump plans to sign encryption-related bills, including the Genius bill, at an event on Friday
PANews reported on July 18 that the White House press secretary said: We are willing to promote making cryptocurrency payments more convenient. We know that there are enough votes to
WHITE
$0.0004276
+2.93%
TRUMP
$9.627
+4.17%
MORE
$0.10226
+2.18%
SIGN
$0.07339
-2.92%
HOUSE
$0.0307
-6.22%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/18 07:27
Coinbase CEO: Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry
PANews reported on July 18 that Coinbase (COIN.O) CEO said: Trump has been committed to promoting the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry. Relevant
TRUMP
$9.627
+4.17%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/18 07:25
BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF
PANews reported on July 18 that documents showed that BlackRock (BLK.N) has submitted an application to regulators, planning to add a staking function to its Ethereum ETF.
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/18 07:23
Trump plans to open U.S. pension market to cryptocurrencies and alternative assets
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, US President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to allow 401k retirement plans to invest in a
U
$0.02475
-14.50%
TRUMP
$9.627
+4.17%
SIGN
$0.07339
-2.92%
ORDER
$0.111
+2.20%
OPEN
$0.0000001117
+9.08%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/18 07:18
OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks
PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
DEEP
$0.161371
+2.43%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/18 07:15
Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat
PANews reported on July 18 that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller said: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but he does not believe they pose a threat.
THINK
$0.02375
-2.02%
NOT
$0.002319
+5.31%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/18 07:08
Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench
The president's pick to sit on an appellate court covering Silicon Valley has represented several blockchain entities in courts.
TRUMP
$9.627
+4.17%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/18 06:56
US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system
As Brazil's Pix system expands and BRICS eyes a reserve currency, Trump responds with a 50% tariff and a sweeping trade investigation.
TRUMP
$9.627
+4.17%
TRADE
$0.13769
-3.41%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/18 06:43
